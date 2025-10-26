Max Verstappen highlights McLaren advantage that gave him “no chance” in Mexico

Max Verstappen has acknowledged that McLaren’s superior tyre management will be a decisive factor in the 2025 F1 title race.

Verstappen is 36 points off the lead with four rounds to go after the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Dutchman recovered from a tricky first stint to finish third in Mexico, just behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Unlike the top four on the grid, Verstappen started on medium tyres before switching to the softs.

Red Bull’s strategy gamble paid off, allowing Verstappen to leapfrog a number of cars and finish on the podium at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Reflecting on the race, Verstappen said: “It didn’t look like it after the first stint. I thought we were just struggling for pace but in hindsight probably it was also the tyres just not being great.

“I think as soon as we went to the softs, we just seemed a bit more competitive. Not compared to Lando but second-fastest more or less.

“It’s a bit difficult to know with Mercedes as they were always in traffic but at least we did the perfect strategy. Medium, trying to go long and optimising the final stint on the softs when everyone was on the medium struggling.”

Heading into Mexico, Verstappen was the in-form driver, having won three of the last four races and emerging as a late-season title contender.

Despite those wins, he noted McLaren’s impressive tyre management, even on weekends when they didn’t have dominant pace.

“It’s fine to be different but the most important thing is we need to be faster,” Verstappen added.

“We had some really good races but I think even in the races we won if you look at the tyre management and stuff, I think McLaren were still very strong.

“On a weekend where they have more pace in general then you have no chance.”

Verstappen misses out on second

Verstappen closed in on Leclerc during the closing stint of the race.

Heading into the final lap, he looked set to challenge the Ferrari driver.

However, Carlos Sainz’s stricken Williams forced the FIA to deploy a Virtual Safety Car.

“I think it would have been a nice battle to the end,” Verstappen explained.

“That’s fine. It happens. Sometimes it works for you, sometimes against you. Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car.”

