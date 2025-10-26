'No reason for it!' - Jacques Villeneuve blasts "embarrassing" VSC

The decision to deploy a late Virtual Safety Car in Mexico City has been criticised.

Sainz stopped in the final sector
Jacques Villeneuve has blasted the decision to deploy a Virtual Safety Car at the end of the Mexico City Grand Prix “embarrassing”.

A late VSC put an end to a thrilling finish in Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez when Williams’ Carlos Sainz spun off in the Foro Sol stadium section on the penultimate lap.

Despite Sainz managing to drive himself behind the barriers after his accident, the VSC came out, much to the disappointment of everyone watching.

The VSC denied an opportunity for Max Verstappen to overtake Charles Leclerc for second place, after the four-time world champion had hunted down the Ferrari driver on soft tyres in a charging final stint.

It also prevented Oscar Piastri from potentially passing Haas’ Oliver Bearman for fourth to gain two points that would have seen him remain in the lead of the world championship with four races remaining.

1997 world champion Villeneuve saw no reason for the VSC to be deployed and was critical of the stewards’ decision. 

“Embarrassing with the Virtual Safety Car there,” Villeneuve said.

“The car was completely off the track, off the line, at the slowest part of the track. There was no reason for it with two laps to go.

“There are so many millions of people watching that race, you have to take that into account as well.”

VSC timing comes as relief for Leclerc

The VSC came at a good time for Leclerc, who was able to hold track position ahead of Verstappen in the battle for second place.

“Very happy with this weekend," Leclerc said after the race. "Austin was very positive but to end up on the podium again is a great surprise. Very happy to be on this amazing podium again.

“I was quite happy about the VSC at the end! My tyres were completely gone. I could see Max was coming back on the softs. It was tough, but the VSC saved me at the end.”

'No reason for it!' - Jacques Villeneuve blasts "embarrassing" VSC
