Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GP

“Yesterday, it became obvious that after the session that there were a few things I need to change pretty majorly in how I was driving.”

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri has conceded he’s been forced to change his driving style after his recent slump continued at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Piastri qualified eighth at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez as his poor run of form continued.

The Australian was over 0.6s behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris, who stormed to pole position.

Piastri made a poor start to the race, dropping down to ninth on the opening lap.

He managed to recover to fifth in the end, getting ahead of Kimi Antonelli through the pit stop phase.

He then pulled off an aggressive move on George Russell at Turn 1.

It wasn’t enough to stay in the lead of the championship, with Piastri now just one point behind Norris with four rounds to go.

Reflecting on his tricky weekend in Mexico, Piastri acknowledged that he now needs to adjust how he’s driving the McLaren.

“There was a lot of fight out there, yes. Difficult to know. I felt like the whole race I was right behind someone,” Piastri said.

“I was just struggling with the dirty air so that was pretty difficult. I think for me the biggest thing is trying to learn the things that I want to learn today. Yesterday, it became obvious that after the session that there were a few things I need to change pretty majorly in how I was driving.

“Today was firstly trying to limit damage but also trying to learn some things about that.

“If I’ve made some progress with that then I will be happy. When your teammate wins the race, finishing fifth is nothing that extravagant.”

Piastri needs to ‘drive differently’

After his win at Zandvoort, Piastri was 34 points ahead of Norris in the standings.

His lead has been wiped out entirely after a tricky run of results.

Piastri crashed out of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a disastrous opening lap.

He finished a distant fifth at the Circuit of the Americas, well behind Norris.

Piastri admitted he’s “trying to change things up” in a bid to rediscover his form.

“I’ve just had to drive very differently the last couple of weekends,” he added. “I’ve not driven differently when I should have. That’s been a little bit strange to get my head around because I’ve been driving exactly the same that I have all year.

“It’s just these last couple of weekends the car or the tyres have required quite a different way of driving. I’ve just not really gone to that. I’ve tried a few things with trying to change things up a little bit today.

“Once we analyse if it’s effective or not that will hopefully see some progress.”

In this article

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GPMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GPF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GPF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GPJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GPJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GPSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GPIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GPJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton feels singled out by ‘kind of nuts’ F1 penalty
13m ago
Hamilton's podium streak with Ferrari goes on
F1 News
Why Lewis Hamilton was punished - and Max Verstappen wasn't - in clash
35m ago
Hamilton and Verstappen renewed their famous F1 rivalry
F1 News
FIA address Liam Lawson’s marshal near-miss and controversial VSC at Mexico City GP
38m ago
Liam Lawson
F1 News
Max Verstappen highlights McLaren advantage that gave him “no chance” in Mexico
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
'No reason for it!' - Jacques Villeneuve blasts "embarrassing" VSC
1h ago
Sainz stopped in the final sector

More News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GP
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Max Verstappen-esque ‘strength’ spotted in F1’s new title leader
1h ago
Norris celebrates his victory in Mexico
F1 News
Lando Norris on receiving end of heavy boos after Mexico win
2h ago
Norris was booed by the crowd in Mexico City
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix
2h ago
Norris leads the championship for the first time since April
F1 Results
2025 F1 Mexico City GP - Race Results: Norris wins to take title lead
2h ago
Lando Norris celebrates his sixth win of 2025