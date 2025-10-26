Max Verstappen-esque ‘strength’ spotted in F1’s new title leader

Jacques Villeneuve believes Lando Norris has showed “strength that we normally see in Max [Verstappen]” at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Norris kept the lead from pole position and produced a masterful drive to dominate Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as he took the championship lead for the first time in 16 races.

The Briton's sixth win of 2025 has moved him a point clear of McLaren teammate and main title rival Oscar Piastri, who could only finish fifth, with four races remaining this season.

1997 world champion Villeneuve was full of praise for Norris, who has recovered from a difficult mid-season slump and overturned what was a 34-point deficit to Piastri following the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August.

"He did not put one foot wrong all weekend. He showed strength that we normally see in Max,” Villeneuve told Sky Sports F1.

"We saw it last year at times, it's just mid-season that was disappointing. He was barely on Piastri's level.

"Lando drove like a world champion or someone who wants to win a world championship.”

Momentum with Norris in title race

Villeneuve has backed Norris to carry on his impressive recent momentum heading into the decisive final rounds.

“Lando's on a roll. He should be able to carry this on,” Villeneuve added.

"Piastri lost the lead of the championship, Max is a few points closer and Brazil next is a race Max loves.

"It's not the right time to have low form for Oscar. The drivers are tired, the season is long.

"When you have an issue like this earlier in the season, you are full of energy, you recover, you have the summer break. Now you don’t."

Fellow Sky Sports F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick said: "The way Lando hammered it home, he didn't need to win by 30 seconds but what that does mentally to himself and Oscar makes a huge difference. An incredible job."

