Lando Norris received heavy booing following his victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Briton led every lap as he claimed a dominant and potentially defining sixth win of the season at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to move back into the lead of the world championship for the first time since April.

Norris was out of reach of his rivals all weekend as he leapfrogged McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri by just a single point with four races remaining in the 2025 season.

However, Norris faced heavy jeers from the crowd during his post-race interview in the Foro Sol stadium section.

Norris faced another wave of boos when he appeared on the podium to pick up his winners’ trophy and celebrate his victory.

"It's one weekend at a time. I'm happy, I'm focused on myself,” Norris said.

"I keep my head down, I ignore all of this, keep to myself. It's working at the minute, so I'm happy.”

Karun Chandhok was quick to criticise those booing Norris.

"I hate booing. Whenever it happens, I hate it. When people booed Max at certain races and I think it’s just wrong,” Chandhok said during Sky Sports F1’s coverage.

"Lando did an outstanding job and that should be applauded.”

Fellow Sky Sports F1 pundit Jamie Chadwick said: "I hate it. Cheer louder for the person you support but don't boo anyone.

"What Lando did today didn't deserve any boos, he put on a masterclass. OK, he was off in the distance, it wasn't the most exciting racing for everyone to watch, but that needs to be applauded not booed."

Norris finished 30 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who held off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Verstappen is 36 points off the championship lead as he once again cut his title deficit.

Piastri could only finish fifth on another disappointing weekend for the Australian.

