F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix

F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Norris leads the championship for the first time since April
Norris leads the championship for the first time since April

Lando Norris leads the 2025 F1 drivers' championship by one point following the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Norris stormed to his sixth F1 victory of the year with a dominant drive in Mexico City. It now means Norris leads the championship standings for the first time since Saudi Arabia.

With four rounds to go, the momentum is with the British driver after another difficult weekend for Oscar Piastri, who could only finish fifth. Max Verstappen is 36 points off the lead after a impressive recovery to fourth in Mexico.

Ollie Bearman is up to 14th in the standings after a career-best P4 finish. 

Norris back ahead of Piastri  

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team6357
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team7356
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing5321
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2258
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0210
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0146
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing073
8Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team049
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber041
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team039
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing038
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team037
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team032
14Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team032
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team030
16Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team030
17Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing028
18Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team020
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber019
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes

With the 2025 F1 constructors' championship already wrapped up, the focus is on the battle for second. Ferrari have moved back ahead of Mercedes with four rounds to go.

It's tight in the fight for second-place, with just 10 points covering Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. Williams remain in fifth and are on course for their best finish since 2017.

It's tight in the midfield with RB in sixth, three points ahead of Aston Martin. Haas have moved ahead of Sauber. 

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
CMcLaren F1 Team13713
2Scuderia Ferrari HP0356
3Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2355
4Oracle Red Bull Racing5346
5Atlassian Williams Racing0111
6Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team072
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team069
8MoneyGram Haas F1 Team062
9Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber060
10BWT Alpine F1 Team020

In this article

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand PrixMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand PrixF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand PrixF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand PrixJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand PrixJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand PrixSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand PrixIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand PrixJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton feels singled out by ‘kind of nuts’ F1 penalty
15m ago
Hamilton's podium streak with Ferrari goes on
F1 News
Why Lewis Hamilton was punished - and Max Verstappen wasn't - in clash
36m ago
Hamilton and Verstappen renewed their famous F1 rivalry
F1 News
FIA address Liam Lawson’s marshal near-miss and controversial VSC at Mexico City GP
39m ago
Liam Lawson
F1 News
Max Verstappen highlights McLaren advantage that gave him “no chance” in Mexico
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
'No reason for it!' - Jacques Villeneuve blasts "embarrassing" VSC
1h ago
Sainz stopped in the final sector

More News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri reveals driving style rethink as slump continues at Mexico City GP
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Max Verstappen-esque ‘strength’ spotted in F1’s new title leader
1h ago
Norris celebrates his victory in Mexico
F1 News
Lando Norris on receiving end of heavy boos after Mexico win
2h ago
Norris was booed by the crowd in Mexico City
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix
2h ago
Norris leads the championship for the first time since April
F1 Results
2025 F1 Mexico City GP - Race Results: Norris wins to take title lead
2h ago
Lando Norris celebrates his sixth win of 2025