F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix.
Lando Norris leads the 2025 F1 drivers' championship by one point following the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Norris stormed to his sixth F1 victory of the year with a dominant drive in Mexico City. It now means Norris leads the championship standings for the first time since Saudi Arabia.
With four rounds to go, the momentum is with the British driver after another difficult weekend for Oscar Piastri, who could only finish fifth. Max Verstappen is 36 points off the lead after a impressive recovery to fourth in Mexico.
Ollie Bearman is up to 14th in the standings after a career-best P4 finish.
Norris back ahead of Piastri
|2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|6
|357
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|356
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|321
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|258
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|210
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|146
|7
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|73
|8
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|49
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|41
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|39
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|38
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|37
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|32
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|32
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|30
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|30
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|28
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|20
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|19
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes
With the 2025 F1 constructors' championship already wrapped up, the focus is on the battle for second. Ferrari have moved back ahead of Mercedes with four rounds to go.
It's tight in the fight for second-place, with just 10 points covering Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. Williams remain in fifth and are on course for their best finish since 2017.
It's tight in the midfield with RB in sixth, three points ahead of Aston Martin. Haas have moved ahead of Sauber.
|2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|McLaren F1 Team
|13
|713
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|356
|3
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|355
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|346
|5
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|111
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|72
|7
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|69
|8
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|62
|9
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|60
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|20