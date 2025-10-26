F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Lando Norris leads the 2025 F1 drivers' championship by one point following the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Norris stormed to his sixth F1 victory of the year with a dominant drive in Mexico City. It now means Norris leads the championship standings for the first time since Saudi Arabia.

With four rounds to go, the momentum is with the British driver after another difficult weekend for Oscar Piastri, who could only finish fifth. Max Verstappen is 36 points off the lead after a impressive recovery to fourth in Mexico.

Ollie Bearman is up to 14th in the standings after a career-best P4 finish.

Norris back ahead of Piastri

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 6 357 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 356 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 321 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 258 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 210 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 146 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 73 8 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 49 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 41 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 39 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 38 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 37 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 32 14 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 32 15 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 30 16 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 30 17 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 28 18 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 19 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrari move ahead of Mercedes

With the 2025 F1 constructors' championship already wrapped up, the focus is on the battle for second. Ferrari have moved back ahead of Mercedes with four rounds to go.

It's tight in the fight for second-place, with just 10 points covering Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. Williams remain in fifth and are on course for their best finish since 2017.

It's tight in the midfield with RB in sixth, three points ahead of Aston Martin. Haas have moved ahead of Sauber.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points C McLaren F1 Team 13 713 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 356 3 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 355 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 346 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 111 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 72 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 69 8 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 62 9 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 60 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT