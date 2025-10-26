2025 F1 Mexico City GP - Race Results: Norris wins to take title lead
Full results from the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 20 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris took a brilliant victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix to move into the lead of the F1 world championship.
The Briton retained his lead on the long run down to Turn 1 and avoided chaos behind, before pulling clear of his rivals on his way to a commanding and crucial win in the title race.
Norris's sixth win of 2025 has seen him leapfrog McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri, who finished fifth, and move into a one point lead in the championship with four races remaining.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had a late Virtual Safety Car to thank for keeping Max Verstappen at bay as he hung onto second place.
The four-time world champion pulled off a superb recovery on an alternative strategy to keep alive his title hopes alive.
Oliver Bearman produced the best drive of his F1 career to date to secure a stunning fourth for Haas, ahead of Piastri and the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in sixth and seventh.
Lewis Hamilton finished a disappointing eighth after being hit with a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 4 during a tense battle with former title rival Verstappen.
Esteban Ocon and Gabriel Bortoleto completed the points-paying positions in ninth and 10th for Haas and Sauber.
2025 Mexico City Grand Prix Results:
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|71 laps
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+30.324s
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+31.049s
|4
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+40.955s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|+42.065s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+47.837s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+50.287s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+56.446s
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+75.464s
|10
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+76.863s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+79.048s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+1 lap
|13
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+1 lap
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 lap
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 lap
|DNF
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|70 laps
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|36 laps
|DNF
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|28 laps
|DNF
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|9 laps