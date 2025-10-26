2025 F1 Mexico City GP - Race Results: Norris wins to take title lead

Full results from the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 20 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris celebrates his sixth win of 2025
Lando Norris took a brilliant victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix to move into the lead of the F1 world championship. 

The Briton retained his lead on the long run down to Turn 1 and avoided chaos behind, before pulling clear of his rivals on his way to a commanding and crucial win in the title race. 

Norris's sixth win of 2025 has seen him leapfrog McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri, who finished fifth, and move into a one point lead in the championship with four races remaining. 

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had a late Virtual Safety Car to thank for keeping Max Verstappen at bay as he hung onto second place. 

The four-time world champion pulled off a superb recovery on an alternative strategy to keep alive his title hopes alive.

Oliver Bearman produced the best drive of his F1 career to date to secure a stunning fourth for Haas, ahead of Piastri and the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in sixth and seventh. 

Lewis Hamilton finished a disappointing eighth after being hit with a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 4 during a tense battle with former title rival Verstappen.

Esteban Ocon and Gabriel Bortoleto completed the points-paying positions in ninth and 10th for Haas and Sauber. 

2025 Mexico City Grand Prix Results: 

2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Race Results
PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team71 laps
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+30.324s
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+31.049s
4Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+40.955s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+42.065s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+47.837s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+50.287s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+56.446s
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+75.464s
10Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+76.863s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+79.048s
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+1 lap
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+1 lap
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 lap
15Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
DNFCarlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing70 laps
DNFFernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team36 laps
DNFNico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber28 laps
DNFLiam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team9 laps
