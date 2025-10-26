Lando Norris took a brilliant victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix to move into the lead of the F1 world championship.

The Briton retained his lead on the long run down to Turn 1 and avoided chaos behind, before pulling clear of his rivals on his way to a commanding and crucial win in the title race.

Norris's sixth win of 2025 has seen him leapfrog McLaren teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri, who finished fifth, and move into a one point lead in the championship with four races remaining.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc had a late Virtual Safety Car to thank for keeping Max Verstappen at bay as he hung onto second place.

The four-time world champion pulled off a superb recovery on an alternative strategy to keep alive his title hopes alive.

Oliver Bearman produced the best drive of his F1 career to date to secure a stunning fourth for Haas, ahead of Piastri and the Mercedes pair of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in sixth and seventh.

Lewis Hamilton finished a disappointing eighth after being hit with a 10-second time penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage at Turn 4 during a tense battle with former title rival Verstappen.

Esteban Ocon and Gabriel Bortoleto completed the points-paying positions in ninth and 10th for Haas and Sauber.

2025 Mexico City Grand Prix Results:

2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 71 laps 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +30.324s 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +31.049s 4 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +40.955s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +42.065s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +47.837s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +50.287s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +56.446s 9 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +75.464s 10 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +76.863s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +79.048s 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +1 lap 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +1 lap 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 lap 15 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap DNF Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 70 laps DNF Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 36 laps DNF Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 28 laps DNF Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 9 laps

