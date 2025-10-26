Unseen moment as Liam Lawson narrowly avoids marshals during Mexico City GP

Liam Lawson narrowly avoided hitting two marshals during the early stages of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Lawson was an early retirement at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez after a Lap 1 incident.

The Racing Bulls driver fortunately avoided two marshals who were clearing the track from debris in the opening sequence of corners.

Lawson was clearly relived, as revealed in a team radio exchange with his Racing Bulls engineer.

Liam Lawson

Lawson reported on team radio: “Mate.. Oh my god, are you kidding me? Did you just see that?”

His RB engineer replied: “Yep, saw it.”

Lawson said: “Oh my god dude.”

RB engineer said: “Yep. Well done to avoid them.”

Lawson concluded: “I could have fu**ing killed them mate.”

