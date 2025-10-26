Lewis Hamilton penalised in Mexico City GP as Max Verstappen F1 rivalry renewed

Lewis Hamilton has been awarded a 10-second time penalty after a heated battle with Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The early laps of the race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez were busy for the stewards.

On Lap 6, Verstappen attempted an aggressive divebomb on Hamilton into Turn 1.

The Red Bull driver made contact with Hamilton’s car as the pair went side-by-side through the opening sequence of corners.

Verstappen was forced to cut the corner and rejoined just ahead of Hamilton.

As Verstappen lost momentum on the run to Turn 4, Hamilton attempted to overtake the Red Bull on the outside of the corner.

Hamilton locked up and cut Turn 4, rejoining ahead of Verstappen at Turn 5.

Having gained an unfair advantage, Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty.

Verstappen cleared

Verstappen escaped punishment from the stewards for two separate incidents.

Race control investigated Verstappen for cutting Turn 3 on the opening lap - but was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Verstappen also wasn't penalised for the aforementioned incident with Hamilton at Turn 1.

