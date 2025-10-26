Lando Norris has taken a cheeky swipe at Ferrari’s lift and coast problem ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

One of the most punishing limitations of Ferrari's SF-25 car has been the forced use of lift and coast during races.

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have regularly been asked to use the technique, which involves lifting off the throttle early before braking to save fuel or cool the car, throughout the 2025 season.

McLaren driver Norris, who beat the Ferrari duo to a stunning pole position in Mexico City, couldn’t help but aim a dig at his rivals’ well-documented issue.

Asked if he is worried about needing to lift and coast throughout Sunday’s 71-lap race, Norris, looking at the Ferrari drivers either side of him in the press conference, joked: “I mean, ask these guys — they’re pros at it.

“These guys, they do it every race. Yeah, I think you always have to do it a little bit, but never as much as these guys.”

Leclerc admitted lift and coasting is something Ferrari are expecting to be a factor in the race.

“Let’s say I think we’re ready for this,” Leclerc said. "It’s always a track where lift and coast is a big part of the race, especially for the people from second onwards.

“That’s why I think the start is so important on a track like this, because when you have free air, everything comes a lot easier.

“So yeah, we’ll be quite aggressive into Turn 1 if I have the possibility and then manage from where we are. But it's definitely going to be a big part of the race.”

Hamilton had little more to add as he agreed with Leclerc, simply saying: “Not much to say. Lift and coast is pretty much what Charles said.”

Will the Mexico City GP be dictated by the start?

Norris will be aiming to keep his lead at the start during the longest run down to Turn 1 of the entire season, which could prove crucial in determining how the race unfolds.

The Briton knows he could claim a potentially championship-defining win, with his title rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri starting further back in fifth and seventh.

“You’re talking about two of the best drivers on the grid, so I don’t think you can ever put it past them to come back through,” Norris said.

"From my side, our race pace has always been very strong this season, so I’m still expecting Oscar to come back through and race well. He normally does. So, let’s see. That is my expectation.

“And same with Max — when has he ever not been on the attack and come forward? Hopefully I can just stay ahead on lap one, and then these guys can hold everyone else up for me.”

Leclerc acknowledged it will be difficult to make up positions after the start.

“It’s probably going to be tough,” the Monegasque said. “I’d rather be in my position than theirs, but yeah, they’ve got the pace.

“Especially if Oscar finds the pace that Lando had on the high fuel, I think he’ll probably have the pace to come back. But it’s obviously a lot more difficult.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton, who has vowed to be "aggressive" from P3, explained: “It’s tough with the altitude, with the overheating of the car, with the overheating of the brakes.

"I mean, I don’t know how it is for everybody, but I’m pretty sure most people have that experience here with the lack of cooling. So it won’t necessarily be easy. But you’ve got some great drivers behind us. So we shall see.”

