Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problem

Lando Norris aims joke at Ferrari's expense at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Norris will start Sunday's race ahead of the two Ferraris
Norris will start Sunday's race ahead of the two Ferraris

Lando Norris has taken a cheeky swipe at Ferrari’s lift and coast problem ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

One of the most punishing limitations of Ferrari's SF-25 car has been the forced use of lift and coast during races.

Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have regularly been asked to use the technique, which involves lifting off the throttle early before braking to save fuel or cool the car, throughout the 2025 season.

McLaren driver Norris, who beat the Ferrari duo to a stunning pole position in Mexico City, couldn’t help but aim a dig at his rivals’ well-documented issue.

Asked if he is worried about needing to lift and coast throughout Sunday’s 71-lap race, Norris, looking at the Ferrari drivers either side of him in the press conference, joked: “I mean, ask these guys — they’re pros at it.

“These guys, they do it every race. Yeah, I think you always have to do it a little bit, but never as much as these guys.”

Leclerc admitted lift and coasting is something Ferrari are expecting to be a factor in the race.

“Let’s say I think we’re ready for this,” Leclerc said. "It’s always a track where lift and coast is a big part of the race, especially for the people from second onwards.

“That’s why I think the start is so important on a track like this, because when you have free air, everything comes a lot easier.

“So yeah, we’ll be quite aggressive into Turn 1 if I have the possibility and then manage from where we are. But it's definitely going to be a big part of the race.”

Hamilton had little more to add as he agreed with Leclerc, simply saying: “Not much to say. Lift and coast is pretty much what Charles said.”

Will the Mexico City GP be dictated by the start?

Norris will be aiming to keep his lead at the start during the longest run down to Turn 1 of the entire season, which could prove crucial in determining how the race unfolds.

The Briton knows he could claim a potentially championship-defining win, with his title rivals Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri starting further back in fifth and seventh.

“You’re talking about two of the best drivers on the grid, so I don’t think you can ever put it past them to come back through,” Norris said.

"From my side, our race pace has always been very strong this season, so I’m still expecting Oscar to come back through and race well. He normally does. So, let’s see. That is my expectation.

“And same with Max — when has he ever not been on the attack and come forward? Hopefully I can just stay ahead on lap one, and then these guys can hold everyone else up for me.”

Leclerc acknowledged it will be difficult to make up positions after the start.

“It’s probably going to be tough,” the Monegasque said. “I’d rather be in my position than theirs, but yeah, they’ve got the pace.

“Especially if Oscar finds the pace that Lando had on the high fuel, I think he’ll probably have the pace to come back. But it’s obviously a lot more difficult.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton, who has vowed to be "aggressive" from P3, explained: “It’s tough with the altitude, with the overheating of the car, with the overheating of the brakes.

"I mean, I don’t know how it is for everybody, but I’m pretty sure most people have that experience here with the lack of cooling. So it won’t necessarily be easy. But you’ve got some great drivers behind us. So we shall see.” 

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

F1 Mexico City GP: Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problemMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

F1 Mexico City GP: Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problemF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

F1 Mexico City GP: Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problemF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
F1 Mexico City GP: Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problemJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

F1 Mexico City GP: Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problemJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. F1 Mexico City GP: Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problemSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

F1 Mexico City GP: Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problemIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

F1 Mexico City GP: Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problemJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
Malaysia: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
21m ago
Alex Marquez wins, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: Race reaction - LIVE UPDATES
28m ago
2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris takes cheeky swipe at big Ferrari problem
28m ago
Norris will start Sunday's race ahead of the two Ferraris
MotoGP News
The all-time MotoGP winners' list
28m ago
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2018 Argentina MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Alex Marquez dominates, Pecco Bagnaia retires
32m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Race Results
43m ago
Francesco Bagnaia leads, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Moto3 Results
2025 Malaysian Moto3 - Race Results
1h ago
Taiyo Furusato, 2025, Moto3, Malaysian GP, Sepang
MotoGP News
Updated: Moto3 sighting lap collision delays Malaysian MotoGP schedule
4h ago
Medical helicopter at scene of Moto3 incident between Rueda, Dettwiler
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez fastest in Malaysian MotoGP warm-up, “most difficult tyre choice of season”
4h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP warm-up
MotoGP Results
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Warm-up Results
5h ago
Alex Marquez, Fermin Aldeguer, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP