McLaren send warning to Red Bull with ‘increased confidence’ message after Mexico

“The confidence in terms of the championship has increased.”

McLaren celebrate in Mexico
McLaren celebrate in Mexico

McLaren boss Andrea Stella says the team’s confidence in their title bid has grown following Lando Norris’ dominant win at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Norris stormed to a comfortable F1 victory in Mexico, winning by over 30 seconds.

It means Norris now leads the championship standings for the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Sunday also marked McLaren’s first win since Zandvoort in August.

With McLaren’s dominant showing, Stella is adamant they can now beat Max Verstappen to the title.

“The confidence in terms of the championship has increased,” Stella said.

“It’s increased because we have proven that we have a car that can win races and in some conditions can dominate races. This is the most important factor to put Lando and Oscar in condition to pursue the drivers’ championship. I don’t think it’s about mathematics.

“I think it’s about competitiveness. And it was important to confirm this competitiveness. And I think even when it comes to Oscar, even if he lost some points to Verstappen, I think Oscar has got a lot of learning from this weekend.

“And that’s sort of an investment that you make to make sure that you are competitive in every condition in the final part of the season. So overall, we definitely, team and drivers, we come out of this weekend encouraged and optimistic for the final part of the season.”

Norris “very convincing”

The 2025 Mexico City GP was arguably the most complete performance of Norris’ career to date.

He clinched pole by nearly 0.3s before controlling the race from the front.

Norris celebrates a crucial victory
Norris celebrates a crucial victory

Unlike in Texas, Norris nailed the start and kept the lead into Turn 1.

“I think when we look at Lando’s recent years, we have seen a weekend with this level of dominance also in some other venues. Like last year, I think we saw it in Zandvoort,” Stella added.

“We saw it in Singapore. So, it’s not the first time, I think, that Lando exhibits performances at this level. He was very convincing.

“I think he was just essentially fastest in every single session. He was able to capitalise on the performance and the strength of the car.

“In a way, these special low-grip conditions, they fit perfectly his natural way of extracting lap time, which is almost like opposite to Oscar’s characteristics.

“I think it will just strengthen Lando’s confidence and it will be important for the final four races. But I think both Lando and Oscar go into the final four races with reasons to be confident.

“And I think the team also goes into the final four races with more understanding of how to extract performance from the car consistently. Because over the last few races before Mexico, at times we have left some performance in the garage.”

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

McLaren send warning to Red Bull with ‘increased confidence’ message after MexicoMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

McLaren send warning to Red Bull with ‘increased confidence’ message after MexicoF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

McLaren send warning to Red Bull with ‘increased confidence’ message after MexicoF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
McLaren send warning to Red Bull with ‘increased confidence’ message after MexicoJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

McLaren send warning to Red Bull with ‘increased confidence’ message after MexicoJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. McLaren send warning to Red Bull with ‘increased confidence’ message after MexicoSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

McLaren send warning to Red Bull with ‘increased confidence’ message after MexicoIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

McLaren send warning to Red Bull with ‘increased confidence’ message after MexicoJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Official: Jorge Martin will sit out upcoming Portugal MotoGP round
1h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
MotoGP News
Podcast: A textbook display, and a stark reminder at the Malaysian MotoGP
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
McLaren send warning to Red Bull with ‘increased confidence’ message after Mexico
1h ago
McLaren celebrate in Mexico
F1 Feature
Mexico City GP conclusions: Oscar Piastri continues to falter
2h ago
Piastri's F1 form slump continued in Mexico
F1 News
Max Verstappen sets out “win everything” target to have chance of 2025 F1 title
3h ago
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
How Malaysian MotoGP schedule tweak benefited one Yamaha rider
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Oliver Bearman was “s***ing myself” in Max Verstappen battle
4h ago
Bearman claimed his best result in F1
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia sees positives from puncture-ruined Sepang MotoGP race
5h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
George Russell fumes at “lawnmower racing” at start of Mexico GP
5h ago
Leclerc and Verstappen both skipped across the grass
F1 News
Is this why Lando Norris was booed by F1 fans at the Mexico City Grand Prix?
5h ago
Lando Norris