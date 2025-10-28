Susie Wolff on why Lewis Hamilton ‘doesn’t get enough credit’ for changing F1

Susie Wolff feels Lewis Hamilton deserves greater credit for the role he’s played in changing the culture of F1.

Aside from his incredible on-track success, Hamilton has continued to have a significant impact away from it.

The seven-time F1 world champion is behind a number of charitable causes, from improving diversity in motorsport to tackling broader societal challenges.

Hamilton has publicly backed F1 Academy - F1’s all-women junior series - by visiting their paddock on race weekends and engaging with the drivers.

Wolff, who raced against Hamilton during her days as a karter, highlighted the British driver’s influence and how it’s had a positive impact on the sport.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Wolff said: “I do get a lot of support from within the sport. And a lot of people praise me for how far F1 Academy has come, but it really is a credit to the sport because the F1 teams have got behind it.

“I have the full support of F1, all the investment needed to build it up. There’s a real authenticity to people in Formula 1 wanting to see F1 Academy be a success because they know that it can have a positive impact on the sport.

“Lewis is always someone who has been willing to use his voice for good and has always been someone who’s seen a wider picture of how his influence can have a positive impact.”

Wolff praises Hamilton’s “big impact”

Hamilton’s interest in fashion has had a knock-on effect across the rest of the grid.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly admitted that Hamilton’s bold fashion choices made it acceptable for other drivers to wear what they want.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari © XPB Images

Wolff believes Hamilton is the reason F1 is now more “culturally relevant” outside of its traditional fanbase.

“Sometimes it’s easy to take the trodden path that everyone else does, but he’s absolutely forged his own path, and he’s had such a big impact in the sport,” Wolff added.

“It was no surprise for me that he was one to stand up and speak because he is always the one who stands up to speak when there’s something to be said or when something hasn’t been said but needs to be said.

“And I don’t think he sometimes gets enough credit for that. He’s turned that walk into the paddock into a catwalk. He’s played a part in making Formula 1 culturally relevant outside of just motorsport and sport.

“He’s someone who has a very powerful voice and uses it for good, and others should take some inspiration from that.”

