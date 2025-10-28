Susie Wolff on why Lewis Hamilton ‘doesn’t get enough credit’ for changing F1

Susie Wolff has hailed Lewis Hamilton's impact on F1

Susie Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
Susie Wolff and Lewis Hamilton

Susie Wolff feels Lewis Hamilton deserves greater credit for the role he’s played in changing the culture of F1.

Aside from his incredible on-track success, Hamilton has continued to have a significant impact away from it.

The seven-time F1 world champion is behind a number of charitable causes, from improving diversity in motorsport to tackling broader societal challenges.

Hamilton has publicly backed F1 Academy - F1’s all-women junior series - by visiting their paddock on race weekends and engaging with the drivers.

Wolff, who raced against Hamilton during her days as a karter, highlighted the British driver’s influence and how it’s had a positive impact on the sport.

Speaking on the High Performance podcast, Wolff said: “I do get a lot of support from within the sport. And a lot of people praise me for how far F1 Academy has come, but it really is a credit to the sport because the F1 teams have got behind it.

“I have the full support of F1, all the investment needed to build it up. There’s a real authenticity to people in Formula 1 wanting to see F1 Academy be a success because they know that it can have a positive impact on the sport.

“Lewis is always someone who has been willing to use his voice for good and has always been someone who’s seen a wider picture of how his influence can have a positive impact.”

Wolff praises Hamilton’s “big impact”

Hamilton’s interest in fashion has had a knock-on effect across the rest of the grid.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly admitted that Hamilton’s bold fashion choices made it acceptable for other drivers to wear what they want.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
© XPB Images

Wolff believes Hamilton is the reason F1 is now more “culturally relevant” outside of its traditional fanbase.

“Sometimes it’s easy to take the trodden path that everyone else does, but he’s absolutely forged his own path, and he’s had such a big impact in the sport,” Wolff added.

“It was no surprise for me that he was one to stand up and speak because he is always the one who stands up to speak when there’s something to be said or when something hasn’t been said but needs to be said.

“And I don’t think he sometimes gets enough credit for that. He’s turned that walk into the paddock into a catwalk. He’s played a part in making Formula 1 culturally relevant outside of just motorsport and sport.

“He’s someone who has a very powerful voice and uses it for good, and others should take some inspiration from that.”

In this article

Susie Wolff on why Lewis Hamilton ‘doesn’t get enough credit’ for changing F1
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
How Lando Norris’ “this is the car I don’t want” debrief sparked F1 title turnaround
42m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Susie Wolff on why Lewis Hamilton ‘doesn’t get enough credit’ for changing F1
1h ago
Susie Wolff and Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Pol Espargaro “chilling a bit too much” before Malaysian MotoGP crash
3h ago
Pol Espargaro, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari F1 season ‘not as bad as it looks’ as adaptation continues
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
FIA announce outcome of cost cap review following breach rumours
4h ago
The start of the US GP

More News

Moto2 News
Jake Dixon: “That race is dedicated to my grandad”
5h ago
Jake Dixon, 2025 Malaysian Moto2 race
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull relationship ‘already broken’ as crunch decision looms
6h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: “I never had doubts that Honda will be back”
6h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Helmut Marko: “Nobody believed” in Max Verstappen’s podium comeback in Mexico
7h ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini: “My life is complicated!” after 19th to 7th charge at Malaysian MotoGP
7h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP