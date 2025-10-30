Martin Brundle names his new favourite in the 2025 F1 title race

Martin Brundle has picked Lando Norris as his favourite to win this year’s F1 world championship.

Norris claimed a dominant lights-to-flag victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend to put himself into the championship lead for the first time since April.

The Briton’s sixth win of the season, coupled with a fifth place finish for McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, has seen Norris move into a one-point lead with four races remaining.

Brundle believes Norris has momentum on his side at a crucial time, and also reckons Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has too much to do to overturn his 36-point deficit.

“I believe Max has got a lot to do unless he has a few weekends like Austin,” Brundle told The F1 Show. “Because of the remaining four events, I believe McLaren will be faster in at least two of them.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s two against one, Max doesn't have a rear gunner up there. And every so often, a Ferrari or a Mercedes is grabbing the bigger points, the top three points as well.

"I believe it's between the two McLaren drivers, unless they step on their own tails and hand it to Max, because Max really effectively needs 12 or 15 points a weekend to compensate… I believe in Qatar, for example, the McLaren will be stronger, probably Abu Dhabi as well.

“I think Lando can take it unless Oscar can return to the form that he had earlier in the season and providing they don't step on their own tails at McLaren.”

Verstappen casts doubt on title chances

After finishing third in Mexico, Verstappen conceded he needs everything “to go perfect” in order for him to win a fifth successive drivers’ crown this year.

The Dutchman left Mexico in a better position in the championship than he arrived, but still lost overall ground to Norris, who delivered a statement win for both himself and McLaren.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"I lost 10 points to Lando, so as I said before the weekend, everything needs to go perfect to win,” Verstappen said.

"And this weekend didn't go perfect. So that's your answer. I think it's going to be tough, but let's see what we can do in other tracks.

"I hope, of course, we won't experience a weekend like this again, but it still shows that we're not quick in every scenario. And that's what we need to understand, I think, a bit better."