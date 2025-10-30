Martin Brundle names his new favourite in the 2025 F1 title race

Martin Brundle names new favourite in 2025 F1 title race

Martin Brundle selects his F1 2025 world title favourite with four rounds to go.

Verstappen congratulates Norris after his victory
Verstappen congratulates Norris after his victory

Martin Brundle has picked Lando Norris as his favourite to win this year’s F1 world championship.

Norris claimed a dominant lights-to-flag victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix last weekend to put himself into the championship lead for the first time since April.

The Briton’s sixth win of the season, coupled with a fifth place finish for McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, has seen Norris move into a one-point lead with four races remaining.

Brundle believes Norris has momentum on his side at a crucial time, and also reckons Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has too much to do to overturn his 36-point deficit.

“I believe Max has got a lot to do unless he has a few weekends like Austin,” Brundle told The F1 Show. “Because of the remaining four events, I believe McLaren will be faster in at least two of them.

"It’s two against one, Max doesn't have a rear gunner up there. And every so often, a Ferrari or a Mercedes is grabbing the bigger points, the top three points as well.

"I believe it's between the two McLaren drivers, unless they step on their own tails and hand it to Max, because Max really effectively needs 12 or 15 points a weekend to compensate… I believe in Qatar, for example, the McLaren will be stronger, probably Abu Dhabi as well.

“I think Lando can take it unless Oscar can return to the form that he had earlier in the season and providing they don't step on their own tails at McLaren.”

Verstappen casts doubt on title chances

After finishing third in Mexico, Verstappen conceded he needs everything “to go perfect” in order for him to win a fifth successive drivers’ crown this year.

The Dutchman left Mexico in a better position in the championship than he arrived, but still lost overall ground to Norris, who delivered a statement win for both himself and McLaren.

"I lost 10 points to Lando, so as I said before the weekend, everything needs to go perfect to win,” Verstappen said.

"And this weekend didn't go perfect. So that's your answer. I think it's going to be tough, but let's see what we can do in other tracks.

"I hope, of course, we won't experience a weekend like this again, but it still shows that we're not quick in every scenario. And that's what we need to understand, I think, a bit better."

Martin Brundle names his new favourite in the 2025 F1 title race
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher slams claims McLaren favour Lando Norris as “complete bulls***”
2m ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia’s Sprint ride-height “scare”: “But then I looked at the times”
16m ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea undergoes knee surgery after WorldSBK retirement
49m ago
Jonathan Rea after post-season knee surgery. Credit: Instagram/Jonathan Rea.
MotoGP News
Ai Ogura "more in line with the other riders” in Malaysian MotoGP
1h ago
Ai Ogura, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull drop latest Yuki Tsunoda verdict after postponing 2026 decision
2h ago
Tsunoda faces an anxious wait to learn about his F1 future

More News

MotoGP News
Johann Zarco “impressed” by Mir, “I need to open my mind”
3h ago
Joan Mir, Johann Zarco, Honda
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer “going home to recuperate” after “hard hit”
3h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, crash, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Oliver Bearman “should be in” next available Ferrari F1 seat
4h ago
Bearman is ready for a Ferrari seat, according to Brundle
Moto3 News
Paolo Simoncelli reveals Noah Dettwiler plans affected by Malaysia Moto3 crash
4h ago
Noah Dettwiler, Stefano Nepa, 2025 Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Racing among ‘low-hanging fruit’ as Bajaj prepares KTM overhaul
4h ago
Enea Bastianini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP