Ralf Schumacher identifies exciting Oscar Piastri option if he leaves McLaren

Ralf Schumacher has suggested Aston Martin could be a potential destination for Oscar Piastri if he decides to leave McLaren.

Next year is expected to be a busy one in terms of F1’s ‘silly season’.

Teams have largely opted for stability ahead of the new technical regulations in 2026.

However, with several drivers waiting to see how their current teams perform under the new rules, 2027 could bring major changes to the grid.

While Max Verstappen has committed his future to Red Bull, a poor 2026 could spark rumours of a potential switch to Mercedes.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Charles Leclerc is still waiting for Ferrari to provide a title-contending car.

Any moves by Verstappen or Leclerc would have a knock-on effect across the rest of the grid.

Piastri’s future will also be under the spotlight, with reports suggesting Ferrari could be interested in signing him.

F1 history has shown that having two ‘number one’ drivers rarely works long term.

Piastri is currently a point behind Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship with four rounds remaining.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

While the pair’s rivalry has remained civil so far, another title fight in 2026 could heighten tensions.

Aston Martin opportunity

Aston Martin is expected to be a major player in next year’s driver market. At 44, Fernando Alonso’s retirement is inevitable.

The Spaniard has said that if Aston Martin provide him with a race-winning car in 2026, retiring at the end of the year could be on the cards.

Lance Stroll’s F1 future appears secure despite his underwhelming performance.

However, if Aston Martin are serious about challenging for the constructors’ championship, replacing Stroll may need to be considered.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Schumacher believes Aston Martin should be searching for two drivers for the future.

“I’m just wondering where? Well, actually, I can’t imagine [Piastri leaving now], because it was only at the beginning of the year, he extended his contract,” he said on Sky Germany’s F1 podcast.

“And that’s certainly for two years plus options.

“So now you can say, OK, he’ll still be driving next year. That means he’s looking for a seat for him the year after next.

“And I can imagine that anything green is interesting, even for Leclerc, who is already hinting that if Ferrari doesn’t improve, he wants to leave.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So, Aston Martin must be looking for two drivers. One reason is that Alonso is leaving. Yes, and I don’t even want to talk about Stroll anymore.

“I think the results speak for themselves. So that means there’s potential and space. And that’s also an exciting topic with Adrian Newey.”