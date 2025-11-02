Adrian Newey lifts lid on what makes Max Verstappen different from the rest

Interesting insight from Adrian Newey on working with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey
Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey

Adrian Newey has heaped praise on Max Verstappen, lauding him for his “maturity” and ability to shut out external noise.

Verstappen is already one of F1’s most successful drivers.

With four world titles, only Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Juan Manuel Fangio have more.

Verstappen moved into third on the all-time list for podiums following the Mexico City Grand Prix, behind only Hamilton and Schumacher.

The Dutchman has won all four of his titles in Newey-designed machinery.

Verstappen beat Hamilton to the 2021 title, winning the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He then claimed two dominant championships in 2022 and 2023, running away with both titles.

His 2024 campaign was arguably his most impressive, seeing off McLaren’s late-season charge to seal the championship.

Newey explained what sets Verstappen apart from most other drivers.

“Max, now I think, is absolutely outstanding as well. He’s not had the easiest upbringing, I don’t think that’s a secret, but his maturity is amazing,” Newey said.

“His ability to handle pressure, soak up pressure, he seems to have this ability where whatever is going on in his life, when he puts that helmet on and gets in the car, all the noise is switched off and he can just go out and race, which is mightily impressive in a sportsman, I think.”

Senna was “outstanding”

Newey also named Ayrton Senna as one of the standout drivers he worked with.

Senna joined Williams for the 1994 F1 season.

Newey didn’t get the chance to work with Senna for long due to the Brazilian’s tragic accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Reflecting on his time working with the three-time world champion, Newey said:

“Ayrton, unfortunately, was only a very short relationship. I mean, what mightily impressed me, when we were talking about drivers having interests outside of what they are always doing.

“Ayrton, when I was at Williams, late 1993, he came to the factory for the first time. And I was given the privilege by Frank [Williams] and Patrick [Head] of showing Ayrton around the factory.

“So, he got to the wind tunnel and straight away, he was down on his hands and knees, looking at the back at the rear suspension, spotted that that was a bit different to anything that had been done before, asking all about it, why had we done this, why had we done that, what was the purpose of this, etc.

“I needed to be on my toes to answer his questions. So I think Ayrton, without doubt, was outstanding.”

Adrian Newey lifts lid on what makes Max Verstappen different from the rest
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Adrian Newey lifts lid on what makes Max Verstappen different from the rest
2m ago
Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey
MotoGP News
Honda insider says it “can touch” its “dream” goal of MotoGP wins now
1h ago
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Lando Norris ‘on a different level’ after statement F1 victory
2h ago
Norris took his sixth win of the season in Mexico
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu to be missed “a lot” by remaining Turkish WorldSBK star
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Bahattin Sofuoglu. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Sky F1 presenter reveals “what you don’t see” with Max Verstappen
22h ago
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
Where the Yamaha V4 MotoGP bike is better than the inline-four version
22h ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha test team, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher identifies exciting Oscar Piastri option if he leaves McLaren
01/11/25
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez reveals advice Marc Marquez gave him about managing MotoGP pressure
01/11/25
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Johnny Herbert blasts drivers ‘abusing’ F1 rules and wants change
01/11/25
The start of the Mexico City GP was controversial
BSB News
Leon Haslam counting on “continuity” to deliver BSB improvements in 2026
01/11/25
Leon Haslam, 2025 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.