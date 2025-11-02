Adrian Newey lifts lid on what makes Max Verstappen different from the rest

Adrian Newey has heaped praise on Max Verstappen, lauding him for his “maturity” and ability to shut out external noise.

Verstappen is already one of F1’s most successful drivers.

With four world titles, only Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Juan Manuel Fangio have more.

Verstappen moved into third on the all-time list for podiums following the Mexico City Grand Prix, behind only Hamilton and Schumacher.

The Dutchman has won all four of his titles in Newey-designed machinery.

Verstappen beat Hamilton to the 2021 title, winning the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He then claimed two dominant championships in 2022 and 2023, running away with both titles.

His 2024 campaign was arguably his most impressive, seeing off McLaren’s late-season charge to seal the championship.

Newey explained what sets Verstappen apart from most other drivers.

“Max, now I think, is absolutely outstanding as well. He’s not had the easiest upbringing, I don’t think that’s a secret, but his maturity is amazing,” Newey said.

“His ability to handle pressure, soak up pressure, he seems to have this ability where whatever is going on in his life, when he puts that helmet on and gets in the car, all the noise is switched off and he can just go out and race, which is mightily impressive in a sportsman, I think.”

Senna was “outstanding”

Newey also named Ayrton Senna as one of the standout drivers he worked with.

Senna joined Williams for the 1994 F1 season.

Newey didn’t get the chance to work with Senna for long due to the Brazilian’s tragic accident at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Reflecting on his time working with the three-time world champion, Newey said:

“Ayrton, unfortunately, was only a very short relationship. I mean, what mightily impressed me, when we were talking about drivers having interests outside of what they are always doing.

“Ayrton, when I was at Williams, late 1993, he came to the factory for the first time. And I was given the privilege by Frank [Williams] and Patrick [Head] of showing Ayrton around the factory.

“So, he got to the wind tunnel and straight away, he was down on his hands and knees, looking at the back at the rear suspension, spotted that that was a bit different to anything that had been done before, asking all about it, why had we done this, why had we done that, what was the purpose of this, etc.

“I needed to be on my toes to answer his questions. So I think Ayrton, without doubt, was outstanding.”