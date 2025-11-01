Sky F1 presenter reveals “what you don’t see” with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been lauded for his honesty when talking to the media during F1 race weekends.

Verstappen is widely regarded as the best driver on the 2025 F1 grid, having won four consecutive world titles.

The Dutchman has dominated the sport in recent years, putting him in the conversation as one of F1’s greatest drivers.

While his on-track conduct has been scrutinised and criticised at times, what he has achieved is widely respected.

His approach to media duties has also been praised, with many appreciating his directness and refusal to offer rehearsed or evasive answers.

Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby commended Verstappen’s straightforwardness and willingness to push back against “stupid questions.”

“And also, the thing that you don’t see with Max so often, or whatever the perception might be, for me, he’s one of the most honest drivers out there,” Lazenby said on the Road to Success podcast.

“I, for one, have nothing but the greatest respect for him. I think that he’s super down-to-earth considering who he is. He really has clung on to who he was, and you don’t get that from all of them.

“He might be tough in front of the camera sometimes, but that’s because you get that if you’re a four-time world champion. You get that with everything that’s happened at Red Bull and after 2021. But I’ve got nothing but respect for him. I think he’s just incredible.

“Favourite moment? I just like it when he’s in the pen and he’s honest. He does not shy away from the tough questions. And if he thinks that someone’s asking him a question that he deems as stupid, he’ll call it out.”

Is Verstappen still in the 2025 F1 title race?

With four rounds to go, Verstappen is just 36 points behind Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull © XPB Images

Verstappen has won three of the last five races, putting him firmly back into title contention.

Mexico City was a setback for the Red Bull driver, as he could only manage third, finishing over 30 seconds behind Norris.

Verstappen has admitted that he will likely need to win every remaining race - including the sprint events - to have a realistic chance of clinching the title.

If Verstappen were to win the championship, he would equal Michael Schumacher’s record of five consecutive titles.