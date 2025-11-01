Sky F1 presenter reveals “what you don’t see” with Max Verstappen

“He really has clung on to who he was, and you don’t get that from all of them.”

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been lauded for his honesty when talking to the media during F1 race weekends.

Verstappen is widely regarded as the best driver on the 2025 F1 grid, having won four consecutive world titles.

The Dutchman has dominated the sport in recent years, putting him in the conversation as one of F1’s greatest drivers.

While his on-track conduct has been scrutinised and criticised at times, what he has achieved is widely respected.

His approach to media duties has also been praised, with many appreciating his directness and refusal to offer rehearsed or evasive answers.

Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby commended Verstappen’s straightforwardness and willingness to push back against “stupid questions.”

“And also, the thing that you don’t see with Max so often, or whatever the perception might be, for me, he’s one of the most honest drivers out there,” Lazenby said on the Road to Success podcast.

“I, for one, have nothing but the greatest respect for him. I think that he’s super down-to-earth considering who he is. He really has clung on to who he was, and you don’t get that from all of them.

“He might be tough in front of the camera sometimes, but that’s because you get that if you’re a four-time world champion. You get that with everything that’s happened at Red Bull and after 2021. But I’ve got nothing but respect for him. I think he’s just incredible.

“Favourite moment? I just like it when he’s in the pen and he’s honest. He does not shy away from the tough questions. And if he thinks that someone’s asking him a question that he deems as stupid, he’ll call it out.”

Is Verstappen still in the 2025 F1 title race?

With four rounds to go, Verstappen is just 36 points behind Lando Norris in the drivers’ championship.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Verstappen has won three of the last five races, putting him firmly back into title contention.

Mexico City was a setback for the Red Bull driver, as he could only manage third, finishing over 30 seconds behind Norris.

Verstappen has admitted that he will likely need to win every remaining race - including the sprint events - to have a realistic chance of clinching the title.

If Verstappen were to win the championship, he would equal Michael Schumacher’s record of five consecutive titles.

Sky F1 presenter reveals “what you don’t see” with Max Verstappen
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Sky F1 presenter reveals “what you don’t see” with Max Verstappen
2m ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Where the Yamaha V4 MotoGP bike is better than the inline-four version
3m ago
Augusto Fernandez, Yamaha test team, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher identifies exciting Oscar Piastri option if he leaves McLaren
2h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez reveals advice Marc Marquez gave him about managing MotoGP pressure
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Johnny Herbert blasts drivers ‘abusing’ F1 rules and wants change
4h ago
The start of the Mexico City GP was controversial

More News

BSB News
Leon Haslam counting on “continuity” to deliver BSB improvements in 2026
5h ago
Leon Haslam, 2025 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Moto3 News
Noah Dettwiler neck injury found, but now “awake” after Malaysia Moto3 crash
17h ago
Noah Dettwiler, 2025 Moto3 Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lawrence Stroll vows he won’t stop until Aston Martin are F1 world champions
19h ago
Lawrence Stroll
BSB News
Bradley Ray “unbelievable” in BSB return despite missing title
20h ago
Bradley Ray, 2025 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
FIA step in to defend Liam Lawson over marshal scare in Mexico City GP
20h ago
Liam Lawson