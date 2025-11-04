George Russell reveals truth about Max Verstappen F1 relationship amid Mercedes interest

George Russell has shed light on his relationship with Max Verstappen, admitting, “we don’t really speak.”

Russell and Verstappen engaged in a war of words at the end of the 2024 F1 season.

It came after Verstappen received a one-place grid penalty at the Qatar Grand Prix, promoting Russell onto pole position.

The penalty proved inconsequential as Verstappen went on to win the race, while Russell could only finish fourth.

After the grand prix, Verstappen hit out at Russell’s behaviour in the stewards’ office. The Red Bull driver was irked by how Russell persuaded the stewards to give him a penalty for a minor offence. Verstappen said he had lost all “respect” for Russell after Qatar.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In the post-race FIA press conference, Verstappen said: “Honestly, [it was] very disappointing because I think we’re all here, we respect each other a lot and of course, I’ve been in that meeting room many times in my life, in my career, with people that I’ve raced and I’ve never seen someone trying to screw someone over that hard. And that for me… I lost all respect.”

Russell responded to Verstappen at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, taking aim at Verstappen’s comments and calling him a “bully.”

Russell replied: “I find his comments pretty ironic when he comes out and says, ‘I’m going to purposefully crash into you, I’m going to put you on your f*****g head in the wall’ – for me that isn’t acceptable and he’s gone beyond the line here, and I’m not going to accept it.

“So somebody’s got to stand up to a guy like this before it gets out of control.”

Russell also referenced Verstappen using “unnecessary anger and borderline violence,” citing the 2021 incident against Lewis Hamilton.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Russell on Verstappen relationship

In an interview with The Telegraph, Russell opened up on his relationship with Verstappen.

While they’re not friends, Russell would “relish” going head-to-head against the four-time world champion in the same team.

“We just say hello to each other. We don’t really speak,” he told The Telegraph.

“But we don’t ignore each other. I don’t lose sleep over it. And for sure, he doesn’t lose sleep over it. So it doesn’t bother me one single bit.

“Life is short. We’re all adults. We all learn from these experiences. You don’t need to be best mates as team-mates.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Senna and Prost weren’t good friends, and they still finished one-two. Lewis and Nico [Rosberg], one-two.

“Obviously, Lewis and Fernando [Alonso] is a notable exception. But Lewis should have won that year [2007].

“So yeah, Max is an incredible driver. There’s no denying that. But that’s why I would relish going up against him. We all believe we’re the best.”