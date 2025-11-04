Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles in F1 2025 branded “horrible to watch”

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has branded Lewis Hamilton’s struggles during the 2025 season as “horrible to watch.”

Hamilton has yet to finish on the podium since joining Ferrari at the start of the season.

Comparatively, Charles Leclerc has seven top-three finishes to his name, scoring back-to-back podiums in Austin and Mexico City.

The seven-time world champion’s main highlight came in China, winning the sprint race from pole position.

While Hamilton hasn’t finished on the podium yet, he has proven to be a closer match to teammate Leclerc in recent rounds.

The deficit between the pair has been around a tenth, with Hamilton struggling to execute clean weekends.

Hamilton was in contention for a podium finish in Mexico. However, he received a 10-second time penalty for cutting the corner and gaining an advantage when battling Max Verstappen.

Speaking to AdventureGamers, Herbert questioned Hamilton’s ability to deliver clean weekends.

“A mixed bag. It was good to see Lewis race with Max. I thought that was a great piece of racing,” Herbert said.

“There was a little bit of wheel-banging, but that was the way racing should be. It was a late dive up the inside. Lewis probably wasn’t expecting it.

“It was another frustrating weekend for him. It was a better qualifying. He seemed to be happier with the qualifying performance. But then in the race it didn’t quite materialise. It just didn’t click for him. It just seems to be an ongoing thing. It’s horrible to watch.

“It’s an ongoing saga for him where Charles is still being very consistent and getting the job done. Lewis did say he was more comfortable with the car.

“So, let’s see if there is progress in the remaining races. They want that. All Lewis fans will want that at the same time. It hasn’t yet materialised.”

Brazil magic for Hamilton?

Hamilton will be hopeful of delivering his first podium appearance for Ferrari at this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Brazil is a special place for the 40-year-old, having won his first world title with McLaren in 2008.

Hamilton enjoyed one of his best weekends in F1 in 2021, bouncing back from a disqualification in qualifying to win the grand prix.

Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil in 2022.

Speaking at a special ceremony, Hamilton said:

“I’d like to say a big, big thank you to everyone here at the house, for all those who’ve moved mountains to make this day possible.

“It is honestly the greatest honour for me to be here receiving and accepting this citizenship. I really do feel like now I’m one of you, finally.

“When I arrived here in 2007 [Hamilton’s first F1 season], the love that’s grown, the experiences we’ve had and, particularly 2021 [his charge to victory], knowing you guys were cheering me on the way, it was one of the most special moments of my entire life. I can’t wait for us to continue to strive ahead.

“I really want to dedicate today, this honour, to Ayrton Senna – to Ayrton’s family, to his friends and to his fans. For me, when I was five years old, I saw Ayrton race for the first time, and that was the moment I knew that I wanted to be a world champion, just like him.

“It was then that I knew and learnt about Brazil. It was then that I started to play FIFA as Brazil! But really, through his eyes, I was able to see how passionate Brazilians were, and how deep it goes, the love and passion you have for your country, and how beautiful it is. I’m so excited to spend some more time here.”