Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull race suits raise over £80k for charity

Race suits worn by Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda during the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix have raised over £80,000 for Wings for Life, Red Bull’s official partner charity.

The one-off white Honda designs were part of a special livery marking the end of Red Bull’s partnership with the Japanese manufacturer.

They raised a total of £83,500 after being auctioned by F1 Authentics.

One hundred per cent of the proceeds are being donated to Wings for Life, a recognised foundation for spinal cord injury research.

Verstappen won the race at Suzuka from pole position, becoming the first non-McLaren winner of the 2025 F1 season.

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

The 2025 Japanese GP was Tsunoda’s home race — and his first for the team since replacing Liam Lawson.

Speaking of the successful auction, Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies said: “We’re thrilled that we’ve been able to raise over £80,000 for our charity, Wings for Life, in partnership with F1 Authentics.

“It’s great that the unique Japan livery race suits, a symbol of our incredible partnership with Honda, have gone on to raise funds of which the total amount will support Wings for Life’s groundbreaking research to find a cure for spinal cord injury.”

Emma Hind, CEO of Wings for Life UK, added: “We are incredibly grateful to F1® Authentics and Oracle Red Bull Racing for their generous support of the recent race suits auctions.

“Raising £83,500 for Wings for Life is a significant amount of money and will make a huge contribution to spinal cord injury research.

“It’s always a pleasure to work with F1 Authentics, and we can’t wait to work with them on another valuable campaign.”

Verstappen heads into the final four races of the 2025 F1 season still in the title fight.

The Dutchman is 36 points behind McLaren’s Lando Norris ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s partnership with Honda has resulted in four drivers’ titles for Verstappen.

Honda will team up with Aston Martin from 2026.

