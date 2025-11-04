Williams announce bold new name and logo for 2026 F1 rebrand

Williams have revealed a major change to their F1 team name and logo for the 2026 season.

The team will be known as the ‘Atlassian Williams F1 Team’ rather than ‘Atlassian Williams Racing’ from next year.

They say the “change connects the team’s glorious legacy to its bold and ambitious future” and represents “our sole purpose to race and win in the top echelon of motorsport”.

Williams have also brought back their traditional ‘W’ logo, referencing the team’s origins under Frank Williams in the 1970s as Williams Grand Prix Engineering.

Williams 2026

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the changes, team principal James Vowles said: “I am proud that from next year we will be known as Atlassian Williams F1 Team and carry a logo on our car inspired by our founder Sir Frank Williams and deeply connected with our decades of success.

“As a team we are inspired by our past but excited about our future, and committed to writing a new championship-winning chapter in Williams’ history.

“This evolved team identity reflects who we are, where we are going, and reintroduces our title-winning legacy to a growing F1 audience that was not following the sport when we were last dominant.”

A big year ahead for Williams in 2026

Williams have enjoyed a meteoric rise under Vowles’ leadership.

While the former Mercedes strategy chief has insisted that Williams’ main focus is on 2026 and 2027, they are on course for their best constructors’ finish in nearly a decade.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Grove-based outfit currently sit fifth in the constructors’ championship with four rounds remaining in 2025.

Williams have been consistent throughout the season, benefitting from having two drivers performing at an incredibly high level.

Alex Albon started the year impressively, regularly scoring points to put Williams in a strong position in the standings.

In recent rounds, Carlos Sainz has had the upper hand after a tricky start.

He delivered Williams’ first podium since 2021 with an impressive drive to third in Azerbaijan.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Williams will continue with Mercedes power next year.

Rumours suggest Mercedes could start the new technical regulations in 2026 with the strongest engine, potentially setting Williams up for another competitive campaign.