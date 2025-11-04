How the F1 world reacted to Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux’s engagement

Charles Leclerc announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux on Sunday.

Leclerc posted several photos of the happy couple — and their dog, Leo — on social media to share the news.

The post was captioned: “Mr². & Mrs. Leclerc 💍❤️❤️❤️”.

Saint Mleux showed off her new engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth $525,000.

Since the announcement, Leclerc and Saint Mleux have been flooded with support and congratulatory messages from across the F1 paddock.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton commented: “Congratulations to you both.”

Former Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz added: “Yesssss.” while Oscar Piastri wrote: “Congrats!”

Francisca Gomes, who is dating Pierre Gasly, said: “Oh my god!!!! SO happy for you guys!!!!!”

Lily Muni, Alex Albon’s partner, also commented: “Congratulations!!”, while George Russell’s partner Carmen Montero Mundt added: “So happy for you!!”

Amanda Newey, wife of legendary designer Adrian Newey, joked: “It makes me want Adrian to propose again, but he would need to step up his game! Congratulations to both of you. I love the dog collar (and the ring)!”

The post has received nearly seven million likes.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have 'liked' the post.

Leclerc has been in a relationship with Saint Mleux since early 2023.

The Ferrari driver’s attention will now be on this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Leclerc has finished on the podium in the last two races, finishing second in Mexico last time out.

Ferrari are embroiled in a tight battle for second in the 2025 F1 constructors’ championship.