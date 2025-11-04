How the F1 world reacted to Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux’s engagement

Some big personal news for Charles Leclerc over the weekend

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux
Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux

Charles Leclerc announced his engagement to long-term girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux on Sunday.

Leclerc posted several photos of the happy couple — and their dog, Leo — on social media to share the news.

The post was captioned: “Mr². & Mrs. Leclerc 💍❤️❤️❤️”.

Saint Mleux showed off her new engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth $525,000.

Since the announcement, Leclerc and Saint Mleux have been flooded with support and congratulatory messages from across the F1 paddock.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton commented: “Congratulations to you both.”

Former Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz added: “Yesssss.” while Oscar Piastri wrote: “Congrats!”

Francisca Gomes, who is dating Pierre Gasly, said: “Oh my god!!!! SO happy for you guys!!!!!”

Lily Muni, Alex Albon’s partner, also commented: “Congratulations!!”, while George Russell’s partner Carmen Montero Mundt added: “So happy for you!!”

Amanda Newey, wife of legendary designer Adrian Newey, joked: “It makes me want Adrian to propose again, but he would need to step up his game! Congratulations to both of you. I love the dog collar (and the ring)!”

The post has received nearly seven million likes.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris have 'liked' the post. 

Leclerc has been in a relationship with Saint Mleux since early 2023.

The Ferrari driver’s attention will now be on this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Leclerc has finished on the podium in the last two races, finishing second in Mexico last time out.

Ferrari are embroiled in a tight battle for second in the 2025 F1 constructors’ championship.

In this article

How the F1 world reacted to Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux’s engagement
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
George Russell reveals truth about Max Verstappen F1 relationship amid Mercedes interest
21m ago
George Russell and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia critical of “distorted” Sepang 2015 documentary from MotoGP
34m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
WSBK News
New BSB team aiming for three 2026 WorldSBK wildcards
1h ago
Superbike Advocates Ducati 2026 BSB livery reveal. Credit: Instagram/Superbike Advocates.
MotoGP News
Portugal MotoGP round beginning of the end for one legendary team owner
1h ago
Herve Poncharal, Tech3 KTM, MotoGP 2025
MotoGP News
Joan Mir “hungry” for more MotoGP podiums after Asian success
2h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “jeopardised” his MotoGP career if he didn’t end 2025 season early
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari struggles in F1 2025 branded “horrible to watch”
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
WSBK News
Could the new Kawasaki ZX-10RR transform Garrett Gerloff’s WorldSBK fortunes?
3h ago
Garrett Gerloff on 2026 Kawasaki ZX-10RR. Credit: Kawasaki.
F1 News
Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull race suits raise over £80k for charity
3h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Williams announce bold new name and logo for 2026 F1 rebrand
3h ago
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz