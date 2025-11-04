Bernie Ecclestone questions if McLaren are ‘holding Oscar Piastri back’

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has suggested that McLaren may be holding Oscar Piastri back in the 2025 F1 title race.

Piastri lost the lead of the F1 drivers’ championship following the Mexico City Grand Prix.

He sits one point behind teammate Lando Norris with four races to go.

Piastri has struggled for pace in recent rounds, finishing a distant fifth in both Austin and Mexico City.

Since the summer break, Piastri has won just once and scored only two podiums.

As a result, his 34-point advantage over Norris has been overturned.

Piastri’s lack of pace in the last two races has led to wild theories of sabotage or suggestions that McLaren are favouring Norris.

McLaren have explained that Piastri’s driving style hasn’t suited low-grip circuits, suggesting that’s the reason for the gap between the two drivers.

Ecclestone, who ran F1 up until 2017, has given his view on the title battle between the McLaren pair.

Initially, Ecclestone thought Piastri would take the title, but he feels “something’s holding him back”.

Speaking to sport.de, Ecclestone said: “When the season started, I thought our Australian driver would be world champion. I thought he would win easily but something’s holding him back.

“I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it’s McLaren holding him back or what. There was a bit of a problem inside the team I understand where it looked very much they were favouring the British driver.”

Ecclestone feels that Norris has more “star quality” in terms of being centre stage on TV and in front of the camera.

As a result, Ecclestone thinks it would be better for McLaren as a team if Norris came out on top at the end of the season.

“I think he would fall into the star quality more,” Ecclestone added.

“I think from that point of view. I think he would act better. I think he likes the TV, he likes the camera, he likes whatever. I suspect the journalists [like him]. I suppose that’s better for McLaren.”

Verstappen “a little bit special”

Max Verstappen remains in title contention heading into the final four rounds of the year.

Max Verstappen

The Dutchman is just 36 points off the lead, having won three of the last five races.

Ecclestone praised Verstappen, describing him as “a little bit special”.

“There’s no doubt about that. The car is super. They’ve done a good job with the car. Max is a little bit special,” he added.

“He’s a race driver. He gets on with what he’s supposed to be doing. He’s not political. He’s a race driver.”