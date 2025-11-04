Bernie Ecclestone questions if McLaren are ‘holding Oscar Piastri back’

Bernie Ecclestone weighs in on this year's F1 title race - and Oscar Piastri's recent downturn in form

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has suggested that McLaren may be holding Oscar Piastri back in the 2025 F1 title race.

Piastri lost the lead of the F1 drivers’ championship following the Mexico City Grand Prix.

He sits one point behind teammate Lando Norris with four races to go.

Piastri has struggled for pace in recent rounds, finishing a distant fifth in both Austin and Mexico City.

Since the summer break, Piastri has won just once and scored only two podiums.

As a result, his 34-point advantage over Norris has been overturned.

Piastri’s lack of pace in the last two races has led to wild theories of sabotage or suggestions that McLaren are favouring Norris.

McLaren have explained that Piastri’s driving style hasn’t suited low-grip circuits, suggesting that’s the reason for the gap between the two drivers.

Ecclestone, who ran F1 up until 2017, has given his view on the title battle between the McLaren pair.

Initially, Ecclestone thought Piastri would take the title, but he feels “something’s holding him back”.

Speaking to sport.de, Ecclestone said: “When the season started, I thought our Australian driver would be world champion. I thought he would win easily but something’s holding him back.

“I don’t know what it is. I don’t know if it’s McLaren holding him back or what. There was a bit of a problem inside the team I understand where it looked very much they were favouring the British driver.”

Ecclestone feels that Norris has more “star quality” in terms of being centre stage on TV and in front of the camera.

As a result, Ecclestone thinks it would be better for McLaren as a team if Norris came out on top at the end of the season.

“I think he would fall into the star quality more,” Ecclestone added.

“I think from that point of view. I think he would act better. I think he likes the TV, he likes the camera, he likes whatever. I suspect the journalists [like him]. I suppose that’s better for McLaren.”

Verstappen “a little bit special”

Max Verstappen remains in title contention heading into the final four rounds of the year.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

The Dutchman is just 36 points off the lead, having won three of the last five races.

Ecclestone praised Verstappen, describing him as “a little bit special”.

“There’s no doubt about that. The car is super. They’ve done a good job with the car. Max is a little bit special,” he added.

“He’s a race driver. He gets on with what he’s supposed to be doing. He’s not political. He’s a race driver.”

In this article

Bernie Ecclestone questions if McLaren F1 are ‘holding Oscar Piastri back’
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Martin Brundle warns Red Bull over “gamble” with 2026 F1 driver line-up
2h ago
Martin Brundle and Jamie Chadwick
BSB News
Kyle Ryde “wanted” Ducati BSB switch despite Yamaha titles
2h ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
Aspar Team extends young rider influence with new championship partnership
3h ago
MIR Racing Aspar Cup bikes at the Aspar Circuit. Credit: Aspar Team.
RR News
Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop honoured with MBE
3h ago
Michael Dunlop MBE
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone questions if McLaren are ‘holding Oscar Piastri back’
3h ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP boss reveals “main problem” with Marc Marquez’s latest injury
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
WSBK News
Ex-WorldSSP champion team partners with Chinese manufacturer after Yamaha split
4h ago
Federico Caricasulo with ZXMoto 820RR-R. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
McLaren criticised for ‘confusing’ their drivers with team orders in 2025 F1 title battle
4h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
F1 News
George Russell reveals truth about Max Verstappen F1 relationship amid Mercedes interest
5h ago
George Russell and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia critical of “distorted” Sepang 2015 documentary from MotoGP
5h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP