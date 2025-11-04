Martin Brundle warns Red Bull over “gamble” with 2026 F1 driver line-up

Is Isack Hadjar ready to go up against Max Verstappen in F1 2026?

Martin Brundle and Jamie Chadwick
Martin Brundle and Jamie Chadwick

F1 commentator Martin Brundle has warned Red Bull over “gambling” with their 2026 F1 driver line-up choices.

Red Bull have three seats up for grabs for 2026.

Max Verstappen’s teammate for next year is still to be decided, while there are two seats available at Racing Bulls.

Isack Hadjar has enjoyed a strong rookie season with Racing Bulls, scoring his maiden F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Hadjar has held a decisive edge over Liam Lawson, who was dropped by Red Bull after two races.

Hadjar’s possible promotion could spell the end of Yuki Tsunoda’s time in F1.

Brundle feels that Tsunoda has had “his chances” in the sport but believes Hadjar might need another season before going up against Verstappen.

“Yuki has had his chances, to be honest,” Brundle told Sky F1. “Obviously Honda is moving away from Red Bull as well, with that Japanese link. You’ve got to look to the future.

“The problem is, for next year, there’s such a dramatic change — the biggest ever in the history of F1 with the power units and the chassis — that you want experience, you want knowledge.

“I think Lawson is showing some potential and some upside. Hadjar, I don’t think you want to put him up into the main team. I think he needs another year.”

Racing Bulls’ 2026 choices

Racing Bulls will have to pick between Tsunoda and Lawson to lead the team.

Given Tsunoda’s experience in F1, his profile doesn’t fit RB’s purpose of finding the next Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel.

Lawson has shown flashes of pace since his demotion and could lead the team alongside Arvid Lindblad.

Lindblad is currently competing in Formula 2 — F1’s main junior series — and has driven for Red Bull in two FP1 sessions this year.

“Lindblad is looking really good, but does he need a bit more experience? It’s a gamble,” Brundle added.

“They’ll say ‘we refer you to Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel when we put young guys in, and if they’re good enough, they can handle it’.

“I suspect it’s a heavy discussion as to whether they’re going to take a risk on Hadjar in the main team and Lindblad in the Racing Bulls.”

Martin Brundle warns Red Bull over “gamble” with 2026 F1 driver line-up
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Martin Brundle warns Red Bull over “gamble” with 2026 F1 driver line-up
4h ago
Martin Brundle and Jamie Chadwick
BSB News
Kyle Ryde “wanted” Ducati BSB switch despite Yamaha titles
4h ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Oulton Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
MotoGP News
Aspar Team extends young rider influence with new championship partnership
5h ago
MIR Racing Aspar Cup bikes at the Aspar Circuit. Credit: Aspar Team.
RR News
Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop honoured with MBE
5h ago
Michael Dunlop MBE
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone questions if McLaren are ‘holding Oscar Piastri back’
5h ago
Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP boss reveals “main problem” with Marc Marquez’s latest injury
6h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
WSBK News
Ex-WorldSSP champion team partners with Chinese manufacturer after Yamaha split
6h ago
Federico Caricasulo with ZXMoto 820RR-R. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
McLaren criticised for ‘confusing’ their drivers with team orders in 2025 F1 title battle
6h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
F1 News
George Russell reveals truth about Max Verstappen F1 relationship amid Mercedes interest
7h ago
George Russell and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia critical of “distorted” Sepang 2015 documentary from MotoGP
7h ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP