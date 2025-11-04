Martin Brundle warns Red Bull over “gamble” with 2026 F1 driver line-up

F1 commentator Martin Brundle has warned Red Bull over “gambling” with their 2026 F1 driver line-up choices.

Red Bull have three seats up for grabs for 2026.

Max Verstappen’s teammate for next year is still to be decided, while there are two seats available at Racing Bulls.

Isack Hadjar has enjoyed a strong rookie season with Racing Bulls, scoring his maiden F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Hadjar has held a decisive edge over Liam Lawson, who was dropped by Red Bull after two races.

Hadjar’s possible promotion could spell the end of Yuki Tsunoda’s time in F1.

Brundle feels that Tsunoda has had “his chances” in the sport but believes Hadjar might need another season before going up against Verstappen.

“Yuki has had his chances, to be honest,” Brundle told Sky F1. “Obviously Honda is moving away from Red Bull as well, with that Japanese link. You’ve got to look to the future.

“The problem is, for next year, there’s such a dramatic change — the biggest ever in the history of F1 with the power units and the chassis — that you want experience, you want knowledge.

“I think Lawson is showing some potential and some upside. Hadjar, I don’t think you want to put him up into the main team. I think he needs another year.”

Racing Bulls’ 2026 choices

Racing Bulls will have to pick between Tsunoda and Lawson to lead the team.

Given Tsunoda’s experience in F1, his profile doesn’t fit RB’s purpose of finding the next Verstappen or Sebastian Vettel.

Lawson has shown flashes of pace since his demotion and could lead the team alongside Arvid Lindblad.

Lindblad is currently competing in Formula 2 — F1’s main junior series — and has driven for Red Bull in two FP1 sessions this year.

“Lindblad is looking really good, but does he need a bit more experience? It’s a gamble,” Brundle added.

“They’ll say ‘we refer you to Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel when we put young guys in, and if they’re good enough, they can handle it’.

“I suspect it’s a heavy discussion as to whether they’re going to take a risk on Hadjar in the main team and Lindblad in the Racing Bulls.”