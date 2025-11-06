Carlos Sainz to miss F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix media day

Williams driver Carlos Sainz will not be in the Interlagos F1 paddock on Thursday.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz will not attend F1's media day ahead of the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix due to feeling "unwell". 

The Williams driver's media slots have been cancelled as a result. 

Williams did not divulge exact details regarding Sainz's illness. 

"Unfortunately Carlos is unwell and will not be coming to track today, so all mandatory media slots will be cancelled," a team statement issued to media including Crash.net said. 

It is expected that Sainz will be in the paddock for Friday's on-track action.

This weekend's race at Interlagos features a sprint format. 

A sole practice session and sprint qualifying take place on Friday, before the sprint race and regular grand prix qualifying on Saturday.

Sunday's grand prix gets underway at 5pm UK time. 

Williams head into this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix fifth in the constructors' championship with 111 points. 

The British squad are 39 points ahead of Racing Bulls with four races remaining. 

Alex Albon is eighth in the drivers' standings, with Sainz 11th. 

Carlos Sainz to miss F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix media day
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Yamaha confirms commitment to new 2026 WorldSBK class
12m ago
Carter Thompson and Niccolo Canepa. Credit: Yamaha.
F1 News
Jos Verstappen stirs the pot with “quite strange” Oscar Piastri form comment
40m ago
Jos Verstappen
MotoGP News
Ultra-rare Marc Marquez MotoGP replica helmet released by Shoei
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, cooldown lap. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
‘We won’t do it’ - McLaren set record straight over picking favourites
1h ago
Verstappen is applying pressure to the McLaren duo
F1 News
Carlos Sainz to miss F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix media day
1h ago
Carlos Sainz

More News

MotoGP News
Former world champion announces emotional departure from MotoGP paddock
2h ago
Albert Arenas, Aspar Team, 2020 Moto3 season
Moto3 News
Moto3 rider loses Malaysian GP podium as stewards announce disqualification
2h ago
Adrian Fernandez, Leopard Racing, 2025 Malaysian Moto3
MotoGP News
Ducati backs Francesco Bagnaia in “significant” third battle, Marc Marquez update
3h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu breaks car lap record at Istanbul Park
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu drives a Porsche 911 at Istanbul Park. Credit: Instagram/Toprak Razgatlioglu.
F1 News
Anthony Davidson questions McLaren’s 'careful' approach in F1 title race
3h ago
Norris and Piastri are separated by one point