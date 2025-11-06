Carlos Sainz to miss F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix media day

Carlos Sainz will not attend F1's media day ahead of the 2025 Sao Paulo Grand Prix due to feeling "unwell".

The Williams driver's media slots have been cancelled as a result.

Williams did not divulge exact details regarding Sainz's illness.

"Unfortunately Carlos is unwell and will not be coming to track today, so all mandatory media slots will be cancelled," a team statement issued to media including Crash.net said.

It is expected that Sainz will be in the paddock for Friday's on-track action.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

This weekend's race at Interlagos features a sprint format.

A sole practice session and sprint qualifying take place on Friday, before the sprint race and regular grand prix qualifying on Saturday.

Sunday's grand prix gets underway at 5pm UK time.

Williams head into this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix fifth in the constructors' championship with 111 points.

The British squad are 39 points ahead of Racing Bulls with four races remaining.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Albon is eighth in the drivers' standings, with Sainz 11th.