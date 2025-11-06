Charles Leclerc puts F1 rival ‘under pressure’ to get engaged next

Charles Leclerc has teased teammate Pierre Gasly, urging him to take the next step in his relationship following the Ferrari driver’s own engagement.

On Sunday, Leclerc revealed on social media that he and Alexandra Saint Mleux are engaged, posting several photos of the happy couple – and their dog, Leo – to share the news.

Speaking at Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Leclerc reflected on a “special week.”

“I mean I am very, very happy,” Leclerc said. “It was a special week. It was full of emotions.

“It’s obviously a very special moment for anyone to do that step. Alex and I are incredibly happy.”

When asked which of his rivals he wants to see get engaged next, Leclerc named Gasly – who was sitting next to him in the press conference.

Leclerc and Gasly have been close friends since their days in karting.

“Easy! (laughs). Yeah, Pierre. I think Pierre,” Leclerc added. “I need to put him under a bit of pressure. We grew up together. You’re next.”

Leclerc also opened up about the crucial support his fiancé has provided throughout his F1 career.

“Incredibly engaged. Not technically, of course, but as all of us. We’re all human and I think we’re all supported by the people that are closest to us,” Leclerc explained.

“Alex is the closest person that I have with my family, obviously. They live the career just like we do basically – the ups and the downs. They support us in the best possible way.

“Alex has done that since the very first day I met her. She’s definitely an important part of my life but also my career and the way you manage the ups and downs.”

Leclerc on Ferrari’s chances

Leclerc heads into this weekend on the back of two podium finishes, including a second-place finish in Mexico, over 30 seconds behind Lando Norris.

He conceded that it will be difficult to compete with either McLaren or Red Bull on pace alone.

“Let’s say we come here neutral,” Leclerc said.

“Just like we’ve approached the last few races. I think it’s important for us not to get carried away by the positive results we’ve had in Mexico and Austin.

“We know that it was thanks to perfect execution from the Friday to the Sunday and that’s extremely difficult to do, and probably even more so when conditions are so difficult to predict like always the case here in Brazil.

“We will just focus on the job like we’ve done. It paid off in the last two weekends and I hope it does this weekend. We have no guarantees and we don’t have the pace of McLaren or Red Bull. Mercedes can be very strong in some weekends, some others less, but that doesn’t depend on us. We will just have to focus on what we do best and then we will see how it goes.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

