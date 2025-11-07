Cadillac bat away Sergio Perez critics: ‘We signed him on merit, not popularity’

The Cadillac F1 team have batted away suggestions that they only signed Sergio Perez due to his popularity and the financial backing he brings from his Mexican sponsors.

Perez was dropped by Red Bull at the end of last season, leaving him on the sidelines for 2025.

The Mexican’s reputation has only been enhanced amid the struggles faced by Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Just after the summer break, Cadillac confirmed Perez’s F1 return for next year, partnering Valtteri Bottas.

While it’s a race-winning driver line-up, both drivers are in their late 30s.

Bottas enjoyed a strong final season at Sauber, dominating teammate Zhou Guanyu. He has remained active in the F1 paddock, rejoining Mercedes as their test and reserve driver.

Perez hasn’t driven an F1 car since Abu Dhabi last year but is set to drive a 2023 Ferrari car soon.

Lowdon has dismissed claims that Cadillac only signed Perez for what he brings off the track.

“Well, really, we selected Checo on his merits. That’s the main thing. He’s a very fast Formula 1 driver, and he’s helping us build the team,” Lowdon told ESPN..

“The fact that he’s very popular and liked by so many people is an advantage, and it’s fantastic for us because it means we can bring back to the grid a driver who has the support of all these fans, which is great.

“But it’s very clear that we chose him for his ability to drive a Formula 1 car, and it’s fantastic that he attracts the fans, and we want to do something special for them.”

“A new team in Formula 1 isn’t something that happens very often. It’s very rare. And we want all of Checo’s fans to join us on our journey, now that we’re starting our first seasons in Formula 1.

“And we want to share the whole experience with them. But, without a doubt, we’ve chosen him because he’s fast.”

Perez’s F1 experience

On paper, Perez is the perfect fit for a new F1 team.

Perez spent the bulk of his F1 career in the midfield, enjoying success with Force India.

Force India were renowned for punching above their weight in terms of budget - and Perez still brought home several podiums.

“The Checo I want to see is, we know he’s fast, but we also know he has much more to offer a team like ours than just speed, thanks to his experience with many teams, including many top-tier teams,” Lowdon added.

“We want to leverage his experience to help build the team.”