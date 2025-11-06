Lance Stroll delivers two-word response to claims he nearly quit F1

Lance Stroll responds to wild claims about his F1 future.

Lance Stroll has described the claims he came close to quitting F1 in 2024 as “fake news”.

There have been several rumours and reports about Stroll potentially wanting to leave F1 in recent years.

Stroll laughed off suggestions he was on the verge of quitting F1 and pursuing a tennis career back in 2023.

The Aston Martin driver’s happiness and commitment in F1 has regularly been questioned.

The topic was brought back into the spotlight when Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich claimed Stroll came “very close” to quitting F1 last year.

“I renewed with them for 2024 and 2025, with a certain, not only hope, but there were, yes, talks, of me taking over in 2024, even with the team boss,” Drugovich explained on the Na Ponta dos Dedos podcast in October.

“And there came a time when other drivers were, perhaps, not wanting to continue, anyway, it was really a time, like, that didn’t work out for me to enter 2023, and at the end of 2023, it was very clear that maybe it would work out to enter 2024.

“And that’s when people seemed to start shaking things up, they were going to have an opportunity and they put the contract in front of me to renew for 2024 and 2025.

“And I said, ‘I’m in the right place, at the right time, let’s go’. And it seemed again, the right time, the right time. And I think it went much closer than everyone thought it did.

“It was really very close to Lance himself, maybe not continuing in 2024, so it really was… So nothing to judge against the circumstances, because I have nothing to do with it, and I also, if I were in their shoes, maybe I would do the same thing.”

Stroll was quizzed about Drugovich’s comments ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

When asked asked the rumours, the Canadian simply replied with a smile: “Fake news.”

Stroll is contracted to Aston Martin until the end of the 2026 F1 season, alongside teammate Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin have endured a difficult 2025 campaign and lie seventh in the constructors' championship with 69 points, three behind Racing Bulls. 

Stroll is 14th in the drivers' standings, having scored 32 points - five points fewer than Alonso, who sits 12th. 

