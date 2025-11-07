Sky F1 commentator David Croft believes McLaren would only favour Lando Norris over Oscar Piastri in one specific circumstance in the title race.

With four races to go in the 2025 F1 season, just one point separates Norris and Piastri in the drivers’ championship.

The momentum is with Norris following his dominant victory at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Norris won the race by over 30 seconds to take the lead of the championship for the first time since April.

While Norris has flourished, Piastri has struggled for pace in recent rounds, leading to suggestions that McLaren are favouring the British driver.

McLaren have insisted that Piastri’s struggles are down to his driving style not suiting low-grip track conditions.

Max Verstappen remains an outside contender for the title, 36 points behind Norris ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed he would be prepared to lose the title to Verstappen by ensuring both of his drivers are given equal opportunity, potentially resulting in a repeat of 2007, when the team lost the title to Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen.

Croft has no doubt that Brown will “be true to his word”.

“Yes, I do. They’ve already won the constructors’ championship – that’s what pays the prize money,” he said.

“So McLaren’s first objective for this season has been sealed. Now, they want not just one but they want one and two in the drivers’ championship as well, but they’re not going to ruin the longevity of a decent, harmonious working relationship between their two drivers that they want to keep for a long time by making a decision in the short term that’s going to upset one or the other. That’s the McLaren way.

“We might disagree and say, but for heaven’s sake, you’ve got to prioritise the one who has the best chance of winning so you give yourself the best chance of winning, but it’s about the long term for McLaren. I think Zak will be true to his word.”

One specific McLaren scenario

While Croft is confident McLaren will keep things fair between their drivers, he thinks that in the unlikely scenario where Verstappen is winning the season finale in Abu Dhabi ahead of Piastri and Norris, McLaren would switch their drivers around if it would give Norris the title (and it was no longer possible for Piastri to win).

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri © XPB Images

“In that instance, yes, but they can do it on the last lap,” he added.

“They will give Oscar every chance to win his championship and when it’s absolutely impossible, then they will give Lando that chance.

“That’s the way that McLaren would work that particular scenario and I don’t think anyone would be unhappy about that – unless, of course, you’re Red Bull and Max Verstappen.”