Liam Lawson shocked to have been blamed for F1 marshal near-miss

Liam Lawson reacts to statement from Mexico's motorsport federation, and appreciative of the FIA's backing.

Lawson was involved in a scary near-miss with marshals in Mexico
Lawson was involved in a scary near-miss with marshals in Mexico

Liam Lawson says he was “extremely surprised” to have been blamed by Mexico’s motorsport federation for his near-miss with marshals.

The Racing Bulls driver narrowly avoided a collision with two marshals during the early stages of the Mexico City Grand Prix in a terrifying incident.

Mexico’s motorsport federation accused Lawson of failing to drive with sufficient caution, but F1’s governing body the FIA later absolved the Kiwi of any wrongdoing.

The FIA’s own statement confirmed Lawson had “slowed appropriately and reacted correctly” to the double yellow flags being waved in the area.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Lawson said he was grateful for the FIA’s backing.

“I was extremely surprised when it all initially came out,” Lawson told Sky Sports F1.

“I was appreciative that the FIA came out, obviously it was heavily reviewed, their team was involved and we have all the data from inside the car, so the statement was very factual and very clear.

“I was extremely surprised - still am very surprised that they would just post something like that without the research.”

Lawson explains his side of incident

Lawson said he wanted to ensure he avoided any drastic or erratic movements behind the wheel of his F1 car that may have spooked the marshals as they ran across the track.

“The thing is, maybe some people would expect big avoiding action and swerving and stuff like this when something like this happens, but it’s like when you are running at somebody and you don’t know what direction they are going to go,” he explained.

“Honestly, when I saw that they were running across the track, I knew as long as I kept that trajectory, and just opened up in a safe way without any erratic movements, that they would hopefully keep going in that direction.

“If I start swerving, I’m going to freak the guy out and he might turn back the other way. In the end I just rolled out to a line that was so much wider than I had been taking all weekend anyway. That’s really what happened, which is obviously what the investigation showed.” 

Liam Lawson shocked to have been blamed for F1 marshal near-miss
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Joan Mir: “Subconsciously we are able to give more” after Honda MotoGP turnaround
3m ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP ousting circumstances “humbling” for Miguel Oliveira: “Nothing is for granted”
5m ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Alpine switched off 2025 F1 car development “months ago”
11m ago
Gasly has scored all of Alpine's points in 2025
F1 News
Charles Leclerc puts F1 rival ‘under pressure’ to get engaged next
13m ago
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez ‘free’, ‘can take more risks’ at Portugal MotoGP
35m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Lance Stroll delivers two-word response to claims he nearly quit F1
55m ago
Stroll
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega: “Superbike a better school for MotoGP than Moto2”
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
F1 News
Liam Lawson shocked to have been blamed for F1 marshal near-miss
1h ago
Lawson was involved in a scary near-miss with marshals in Mexico
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi aiming for Aprilia MotoGP history at Portuguese GP
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Portuguese MotoGP
F1 News
Sebastian Vettel makes rare F1 paddock appearance at Sao Paulo GP
2h ago
Sebastian Vettel