Sebastian Vettel makes rare F1 paddock appearance at Sao Paulo GP

Sebastian Vettel will be in attendance at this weekend’s F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion called time on his F1 career at the end of the 2022 season.

Since then, Vettel has only made occasional appearances in the F1 paddock.

Vettel attended the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix to promote ‘BUZZIN’ CORNER’, an initiative to raise awareness for biodiversity.

The German had the support of the F1 grid and team principals, who joined him at Turn 2, where 11 insect hotels were installed.

Vettel was also in Saudi Arabia to promote ‘Race4Women’, an initiative set up to further develop grassroots karting in the country.

Vettel will now be present at Interlagos this weekend, organisers of the race have confirmed via Instagram.

The 53-time grand prix winner will be in the fan zone on Saturday, giving Brazilian fans a rare chance to meet the former Red Bull and Ferrari driver.

Vettel’s success in Brazil

Vettel enjoyed great success in Brazil over the years.

His victory at the 2010 Brazilian Grand Prix ensured he remained in the title hunt going into the final race.

It was also the race where Red Bull secured their maiden F1 constructors’ title.

Sebastian Vettel

Two years later, Vettel survived Lap 1 damage to beat Fernando Alonso to the 2012 title.

Vettel added another victory in 2013, taking nine consecutive wins to round off a record-breaking year.

His record of consecutive victories was only beaten by Max Verstappen in 2023.

Vettel was also victorious in Brazil with Ferrari in 2017, overtaking Valtteri Bottas on the opening lap.