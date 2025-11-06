Franco Colapinto has remained tight-lipped amid mounting speculation over a new contract with Alpine for the 2026 F1 season.

Despite failing to score a single point since replacing Jack Doohan at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Colapinto is edging closer to retaining his seat at Alpine for next year.

Colapinto has performed well in recent rounds, out-performing Alpine teammate Pierre Gasly.

Gasly’s F1 future is already secured, signing a new long-term deal earlier this year, whereas Colapinto is still fighting for his F1 future.

Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore has confirmed that the second seat is between

Colapinto and Paul Aron, who is also part of the team’s junior academy.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Colapinto shut down reports over his future, saying he’s taking things “race by race”.

“I don’t know. I’m going race by race and I’m trying to focus on this weekend,” he told reporters in Brazil.

“It’s a weekend, a track and a place that I just enjoy very much. And to be again in Formula 1 racing in Brazil for me is very special. So I can’t wait to go to the track.

“I think the future doesn’t really… I don’t really look at it too much.

“I want to stay fully focused on this season and try to finish better. We are now doing heavy effort and we will do the same effort as well to give them some results.”

Colapinto on his Brazil chances

Colapinto raced in Brazil 12 months ago during his short Williams stint, having replaced Logan Sargeant mid-season.

It was a nightmare weekend for Colapinto, who crashed twice on the Sunday. His run of shunts at the end of the season arguably cost him a shot at possibly joining the Red Bull family.

“Last year was not easy for me and was not an enjoyment as I wanted,” he reflected.

“In the paddock and with the things that happened, it was quite tricky for me.

“So I just want to have a good weekend for them, to try to enjoy with the fans. And I know they did a big effort to come all the way to Brazil and I want to give them something nice.

“I’m trying not to speak much because I want to focus on this year.

“We are not in a good position at the moment. We are not performing as we want and as we expect at this point of the year.

“It’s tricky for us to be motivated and to stay strong in the weather, but we are at the moment.

“That’s what I take from us as a team, back in Enstone, everyone here on the track, how much we are pushing, how motivated we are to stay when we are struggling that much. That’s for me the biggest part of this team.”

