Oliver Bearman dismisses rumours he could take Lewis Hamilton's F1 seat at Ferrari

Oliver Bearman has downplayed suggestions he could be in line to replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in the near future.

The 20-year-old Briton secured the best result of his F1 career to date by claiming a stunning fourth for Haas at the Mexico City Grand Prix last time out.

Bearman’s performance has been deservedly lauded, with Sky Sports F1’s Martin Brundle claiming that he should get the next available seat at Ferrari.

Fellow Sky Sports F1 pundit and 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve said Bearman’s headline-grabbing result was clear evidence that he is “better in the big league”.

Meanwhile, IndyCar winner and F1 TV analyst James Hinchcliffe argued that Bearman is the “heir apparent” to seven-time world champion Hamilton at Ferrari.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“One weekend they’re saying this, but then when the previous weekend doesn’t go well, they’re saying the opposite,” Bearman told Sky Sports F1.

“The media like their headlines and stuff like that, and of course it was a great weekend and I’m very happy to have done that, but I’m not really bothered about it.

“I just try and keep my head down, focus on continuing to have those good results and deliver good points for the team as well.”

Hamilton and Bearman go wheel-to-wheel in China

Bearman, who has already made his Ferrari debut, finishing an impressive seventh as a last-minute stand-in for Carlos Sainz at last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, stressed his result in Mexico was “lucky”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Of course it was a good weekend but I think we have to be realistic in saying that that’s not… I don’t think we’re going to come to the next four races and expect to be fighting in the top four, top five,” he said.

“It was of course a lucky result to have things play out as they did. But we also had really good pace, particularly in the race on Sunday in Mexico and that can definitely be transferred forward.

“But our goal, definitely for the next four races, is to be fighting in the points.”

Bearman has scored 32 points and sits 13th in the drivers’ standings, three places and two points clear of his more experienced teammate Esteban Ocon.

Speaking exclusively to Crash.net at the British Grand Prix earlier this year, Ocon labelled Bearman as “the biggest talent” he has seen breakthrough into F1.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT