Lewis Hamilton shuts down Ferrari exit talk with intriguing contract detail

Ferrari have been linked with Oscar Piastri and Ollie Bearman in recent weeks

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has shut down speculation about possibly being replaced at Ferrari, confirming he has a “pretty long contract” with the F1 team.

Hamilton signed for Ferrari at the start of the 2025 F1 season, ending a successful 12-year stint with Mercedes.

Hamilton’s Ferrari move hasn’t lived up to expectations.

While Ferrari haven’t given Hamilton a car capable of challenging for regular F1 victories, he’s also struggled to fully adapt to life at Maranello.

Hamilton is still waiting for his first Ferrari F1 podium heading into this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The main highlight of the year for Hamilton was his sprint race victory in China.

On the whole, it’s been a disappointing campaign for Hamilton, who is now fully focused on the new rules coming in 2026.

Hamilton’s performances have led to speculation about his F1 future - and whether he could be replaced next year.

Oscar Piastri has been rumoured to be interested in driving for Ferrari in 2027.

Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman has also impressed in his rookie season, leading to suggestions that he could replace Hamilton at some point.

Speaking on Thursday in Brazil, Hamilton addressed his current deal with Ferrari.

“So normally when you do a contract, it’s usually the year before you start to talk about it,” he told reporters in Brazil.

“I mean, I have a pretty long contract. So, I’m a little bit far from that [negotiating a new deal] right now.”

Hamilton praises Bearman

Bearman scored Haas’ joint-best result in Mexico last time out, finishing fourth.

The British driver has continued to impress in his rookie F1 campaign, out-performing experienced teammate Esteban Ocon.

Speaking about Bearman, Hamilton added: “I think it was amazing. I was so happy for him. But also, his first race, just the progress he’s been making,” he said.

“Again, a really nice lad. Great approach, very approachable, and I think he did a phenomenal job there. I think they’ve been doing a great job over the course of the year.

“They’ve obviously developed really well as well. I’m really excited to see his future.”

Lewis Hamilton shuts down Ferrari F1 exit talk with intriguing contract detail
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton shuts down Ferrari exit talk with intriguing contract detail
1m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton wants “transparency” and “accountability” after Mexico penalty drama
54m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes “luck” admission over beating McLaren duo to fifth F1 title
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
‘I’ve still got what it takes’ - Oscar Piastri hits back at F1 title critics
1h ago
Piastri is just a point behind Norris
F1 News
Seven staff removed in Aston Martin F1 design team shake-up
1h ago
Aston Martin have endured a difficult 2025 season

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP slammed for “loss of credibility” over Moto3 crash reporting
2h ago
2025 Moto3 Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 News
Franco Colapinto taking it “race by race” as rumours swirl over Alpine stay for 2026
2h ago
Franco Colapinto
F1 News
Oliver Bearman dismisses Lewis Hamilton Ferrari replacement talk
2h ago
Bearman is tipped as a future Ferrari driver
MotoGP News
Joan Mir: “Subconsciously we are able to give more” after Honda MotoGP turnaround
3h ago
Joan Mir, 2025 Portimao MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP ousting circumstances “humbling” for Miguel Oliveira: “Nothing is for granted”
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pre-event press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.