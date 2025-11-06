Lewis Hamilton shuts down Ferrari exit talk with intriguing contract detail

Lewis Hamilton has shut down speculation about possibly being replaced at Ferrari, confirming he has a “pretty long contract” with the F1 team.

Hamilton signed for Ferrari at the start of the 2025 F1 season, ending a successful 12-year stint with Mercedes.

Hamilton’s Ferrari move hasn’t lived up to expectations.

While Ferrari haven’t given Hamilton a car capable of challenging for regular F1 victories, he’s also struggled to fully adapt to life at Maranello.

Hamilton is still waiting for his first Ferrari F1 podium heading into this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The main highlight of the year for Hamilton was his sprint race victory in China.

On the whole, it’s been a disappointing campaign for Hamilton, who is now fully focused on the new rules coming in 2026.

Hamilton’s performances have led to speculation about his F1 future - and whether he could be replaced next year.

Oscar Piastri has been rumoured to be interested in driving for Ferrari in 2027.

Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman has also impressed in his rookie season, leading to suggestions that he could replace Hamilton at some point.

Speaking on Thursday in Brazil, Hamilton addressed his current deal with Ferrari.

“So normally when you do a contract, it’s usually the year before you start to talk about it,” he told reporters in Brazil.

“I mean, I have a pretty long contract. So, I’m a little bit far from that [negotiating a new deal] right now.”

Hamilton praises Bearman

Bearman scored Haas’ joint-best result in Mexico last time out, finishing fourth.

The British driver has continued to impress in his rookie F1 campaign, out-performing experienced teammate Esteban Ocon.

Speaking about Bearman, Hamilton added: “I think it was amazing. I was so happy for him. But also, his first race, just the progress he’s been making,” he said.

“Again, a really nice lad. Great approach, very approachable, and I think he did a phenomenal job there. I think they’ve been doing a great job over the course of the year.

“They’ve obviously developed really well as well. I’m really excited to see his future.”