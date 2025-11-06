Lewis Hamilton wants “transparency” and “accountability” after Mexico penalty drama

Lewis Hamilton has called for greater clarity in F1’s decision-making processes following an incident-packed race in Mexico last time out.

Hamilton was handed a 10-second time penalty in Mexico City after cutting across the grass and staying ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The penalty cost Hamilton a realistic shot at his first podium of the year.

While Hamilton’s penalty was justified, given he gained a position by going off the track, a number of his rivals escaped punishment.

Notably, teammate Charles Leclerc cut across the opening sequence of corners on Lap 1 to stay ahead of Hamilton.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Leclerc relinquished the lead to Lando Norris to avoid a possible penalty but stayed ahead of Hamilton.

Similarly, Verstappen also cut the first corner on Lap 1 but remained ahead of the Mercedes pair.

Verstappen wasn’t penalised for his aggressive divebomb on Hamilton at Turn 1 on Lap 6 - the same lap on which Hamilton was ultimately penalised for a later incident.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Hamilton was still unhappy with the FIA’s decision-making process.

“There isn’t any clarity and I think that’s probably part of the big issue. Transparency and accountability,” he told reporters.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“And also the secrecy that the decisions are made in the background. I think it’s something that definitely needs to be tackled. That’s probably something that needs to be done in the background, I would imagine.

“I don’t know if they’re aware of the weight of their decisions. Ultimately, decisions can decide the results of championships, as you’ve seen in the past. Some work needs to be done there, I’m sure.”

Hamilton still eyeing first Ferrari podium

Hamilton is still without a top-three finish for Ferrari in a grand prix.

Despite making significant progress since the summer break in reducing Leclerc’s advantage, luck hasn’t been entirely on Hamilton’s side.

Lewis Hamilton

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The seven-time world champion recently broke the record for the most races as a Ferrari driver without a podium finish.

In Leclerc’s hands, the car has proven more competitive - with seven podiums this season, including back-to-back top-three finishes in Austin and Mexico.