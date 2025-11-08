Lewis Hamilton distances himself from Felipe Massa £64m F1 court case over 2008

Lewis Hamilton has distanced himself from Felipe Massa’s ongoing legal battle over the 2008 F1 World Championship, insisting he has “nothing to do with” the case.

Massa has been in court seeking £64m in damages for loss of earnings and sponsorship.

The 11-time grand prix winner argues that the ‘Crashgate’ scandal at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix denied him the title.

Massa was leading the race in Singapore, but a Safety Car caused by Nelson Piquet Jr’s deliberate crash changed the outcome of the race.

Massa had an issue at his pit stop, dropping him well down the order.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Brazilian would ultimately lose the 2008 title to Hamilton by just one point.

Following a three-day hearing, it was confirmed that a final judgment would be “reserved to be handed down at a future date”.

Massa’s legal action came after an interview given by former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone.

Ecclestone suggested in 2023 to F1-Insider that he and Max Mosley – FIA president at the time – were aware of the incident but decided not to act.

Ecclestone has since insisted he doesn’t remember giving the interview.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The 95-year-old’s lawyer, David Quest, has argued that Massa’s claim has come too late.

Quest also claimed that it was Massa’s own mistakes, not Singapore, which cost him the title.

Massa made crucial errors in Australia and Malaysia, and spun several times at Silverstone in treacherous conditions, costing him vital points to Hamilton in the title race.

While Massa was able to win the season-ending Brazilian Grand Prix, a last-lap overtake from Hamilton on Toyota's Timo Glock.

Hamilton reacts

Hamilton, who has no obligation to be part of the case – given Massa’s legal claim is against F1, the FIA and Ecclestone – unsurprisingly hasn’t been “reading about it”.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari © XPB Images

Speaking in Sao Paulo on Thursday, Hamilton said: “I don’t have a view on it. I’m not in touch with it at all, not reading about it.

“It’s nothing really to do with me, so I’m just trying to arrive at my weekends, and just focus on my job.

“And whatever the reasons that Felipe has, I’m sure he’s got the conviction within him, and that’s what he needs to do.”