McLaren warned 2025 F1 title loss could push one driver to quit

“If McLaren don’t dominate next year, one of them is going to look for a way out.”

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has warned McLaren that one of their drivers could push to leave the team if they’re defeated in this year’s title race.

There’s just one point between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship.

Despite McLaren’s dominance, both drivers are still under threat from Max Verstappen behind, who sits 36 points adrift of Norris.

With new technical regulations coming into play next year, this could be Norris and Piastri’s best - and only - chance of winning a title in F1.

Montoya expects that whichever McLaren driver misses out on the title could look to move on for 2027.

Speaking on the AS Colombia YouTube channel, Montoya said:

“I’m telling you, one of them isn’t going to be happy this year.

“If McLaren don’t dominate next year, one of them is going to look for a way out.

“Whoever isn’t happy is going to look for a way out, I think. If Oscar wins the championship, Oscar stays there. Relax. If Lando wins the championship, then Lando will stay put.”

F1 driver movement for 2027

With cars changing significantly next year under the new rules, the majority of teams have opted for stability.

Only Red Bull and Racing Bulls are expected to have different driver line-ups for 2026.

However, the driver market is expected to heat up once the season gets underway.

Poor starts for Red Bull and Ferrari could lead to renewed speculation over the futures of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton could call time on his F1 career early if 2026 turns into another barren year.

Aston Martin could also be a major player in the next ‘silly season’.

At 44, Fernando Alonso’s career will surely come to an end in the coming year or two.

Lance Stroll’s future may depend on how serious Aston Martin are about winning the constructors’ title.

Backed by Honda and spearheaded by Adrian Newey, Aston Martin will want to sign at least one star driver if Alonso retires at the end of 2026.

Verstappen, Leclerc and Piastri have all been linked at various points this year.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

