2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - FP1 Results: Lando Norris tops sole practice

Full results from Friday practice at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris topped the only practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri. 

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m09.975s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m09.998s
3Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m10.594s
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.606s
5Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m10.616s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m10.645s
7Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m10.681s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m10.686s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m10.707s
10Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m10.744s
11Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m10.794s
12Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m10.807s
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m10.906s
14Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m10.961s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m11.070s
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m11.160s
17Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.368s
18Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m11.493s
19Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m11.526s
20Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m11.763s

Norris, who leads the world championship by one point heading into the weekend, outpaced his chief title rival Piastri by just 0.023 seconds. 

Piastri held the early advantage for much of the hour-long practice at Interlagos, but Norris snatched the fastest time with his final flying lap of the session on medium tyres. 

While there was nothing separating the McLarens, Nico Hulkenberg was six tenths adrift in a surprise third place for Sauber. 

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso took fourth ahead of home hero Gabriel Bortoleto, who was an eye-catching P5. 

George Russell set the pace during the early stages of practice and ended up sixth for Mercedes, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly. 

Carlos Sainz, Isack Hadjar and Kimi Antonelli completed the rest of the top-10 for Williams, Racing Bulls and Mercedes.

Both Red Bulls and Ferraris set their times on hard tyres as both teams opted to save a set of mediums for sprint qualifying.

That left Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda out of position down in P16-20.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton suffered a spin, while Tsunoda clipped the barriers and damaged his front wing at Turn 4. 

Verstappen's Red Bull also looked a handful at times in the same corner, but he managed to keep his RB21 out of the tyre wall. 

