2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - FP1 Results: Lando Norris tops sole practice

Lando Norris topped the only practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m09.975s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m09.998s 3 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m10.594s 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.606s 5 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m10.616s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m10.645s 7 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m10.681s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m10.686s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m10.707s 10 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m10.744s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m10.794s 12 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m10.807s 13 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m10.906s 14 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m10.961s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m11.070s 16 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m11.160s 17 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.368s 18 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m11.493s 19 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m11.526s 20 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m11.763s

Norris, who leads the world championship by one point heading into the weekend, outpaced his chief title rival Piastri by just 0.023 seconds.

Piastri held the early advantage for much of the hour-long practice at Interlagos, but Norris snatched the fastest time with his final flying lap of the session on medium tyres.

While there was nothing separating the McLarens, Nico Hulkenberg was six tenths adrift in a surprise third place for Sauber.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso took fourth ahead of home hero Gabriel Bortoleto, who was an eye-catching P5.

George Russell set the pace during the early stages of practice and ended up sixth for Mercedes, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Carlos Sainz, Isack Hadjar and Kimi Antonelli completed the rest of the top-10 for Williams, Racing Bulls and Mercedes.

Both Red Bulls and Ferraris set their times on hard tyres as both teams opted to save a set of mediums for sprint qualifying.

That left Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda out of position down in P16-20.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton suffered a spin, while Tsunoda clipped the barriers and damaged his front wing at Turn 4.

Verstappen's Red Bull also looked a handful at times in the same corner, but he managed to keep his RB21 out of the tyre wall.