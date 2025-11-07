2025 F1 Sao Paulo GP - FP1 Results: Lando Norris tops sole practice
Full results from Friday practice at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Round 21 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris topped the only practice session at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.
|2025 F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m09.975s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m09.998s
|3
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m10.594s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.606s
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m10.616s
|6
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m10.645s
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m10.681s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m10.686s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m10.707s
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m10.744s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m10.794s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m10.807s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m10.906s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m10.961s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m11.070s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m11.160s
|17
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.368s
|18
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m11.493s
|19
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m11.526s
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m11.763s
Norris, who leads the world championship by one point heading into the weekend, outpaced his chief title rival Piastri by just 0.023 seconds.
Piastri held the early advantage for much of the hour-long practice at Interlagos, but Norris snatched the fastest time with his final flying lap of the session on medium tyres.
While there was nothing separating the McLarens, Nico Hulkenberg was six tenths adrift in a surprise third place for Sauber.
Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso took fourth ahead of home hero Gabriel Bortoleto, who was an eye-catching P5.
George Russell set the pace during the early stages of practice and ended up sixth for Mercedes, ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly.
Carlos Sainz, Isack Hadjar and Kimi Antonelli completed the rest of the top-10 for Williams, Racing Bulls and Mercedes.
Both Red Bulls and Ferraris set their times on hard tyres as both teams opted to save a set of mediums for sprint qualifying.
That left Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton and Yuki Tsunoda out of position down in P16-20.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton suffered a spin, while Tsunoda clipped the barriers and damaged his front wing at Turn 4.
Verstappen's Red Bull also looked a handful at times in the same corner, but he managed to keep his RB21 out of the tyre wall.