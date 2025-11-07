Sebastian Vettel picks his 2025 F1 title “favourite” – but sends Brazil warning

Four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel has weighed in on this year’s title battle ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Vettel, who retired at the end of 2022, is present at this weekend’s race in Brazil.

The German has made sporadic appearances in the F1 paddock since retiring from the sport.

His first was at the 2023 Japanese Grand Prix, promoting an initiative centred around insect hotels at the Suzuka Circuit.

Vettel was also in Saudi Arabia earlier this year, promoting grassroots motorsport for women.

The former Red Bull and Ferrari driver’s appearance at Interlagos is linked to the recycling initiative, ‘Forest – Drawn Together’.

Vettel, who won his 2012 title at the Brazilian GP at Fernando Alonso’s expense, shared his view on the current title race with four rounds to go.

Following Lando Norris’ win last time out in Mexico, the British driver leads teammate Oscar Piastri by one point.

Max Verstappen remains an outsider, 36 points behind Norris.

Vettel, who overcame a significant deficit in 2010 to win the title, acknowledged that Verstappen could make a similar comeback.

However, for now, Norris remains “the favourite.”

When asked if Verstappen could repeat his own 2010 comeback, Vettel replied: “Yeah, why not? There are still a lot of points.

“Obviously, he’s not the favourite. Lando is the favourite right now because he’s leading, but we don’t know what happens.

“This weekend can be a crazy one. Sao Paulo has always got something up its sleeve.

“It’s nice to watch, it’s exciting. Obviously when Max closes in, it’s a bit more intense. I wish for him to get some points.”

Vettel respected in F1 paddock

Vettel remains widely respected in the F1 paddock.

He was linked with a possible return to the sport in a managerial role with Red Bull, potentially taking over from Helmut Marko.

Vettel continues to have a close relationship with Lewis Hamilton.

While the pair were rivals during many title races – 2010, 2017, and 2018 – they are now good friends.

Speaking earlier this year, Hamilton lauded Vettel as an all-round driver.

“For me, I think out of all the drivers that I’ve come across in my career, he for me is the most all-round driver.

“When I talk about an all-round driver, I mean as a human being. Someone that has empathy. Someone that understands, that’s super, super competitive. But [can] put that aside.

“He understands people, he understands that there’s a much bigger picture than just us. And there’s no ‘me, me, me’ with him. It’s about bringing people together. And I love that he’s utilising his platform.

“He stood by me through quite an intense time. He’s doing great things today.

“We stay in touch. He supports me through my weekends. He sends me texts. I’m forever grateful for the relationship.”

