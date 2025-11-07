Alpine resolve driver drama by finally confirming 2026 F1 line-up

Alpine have confirmed that Franco Colapinto will be retained for the 2026 F1 season.

Friday’s announcement, made ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix, ends a long-running saga surrounding Alpine’s driver line-up for next year.

Colapinto joined Alpine in January on a multi-year deal from Williams and was drafted in to replace the underperforming Jack Doohan at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix in May.

The Argentine has failed to score a point in his first 14 races with the team and public criticism from Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore had thrown Colapinto’s future into doubt amid his struggles.

Alpine’s options for 2026 narrowed considerably after Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez signed for the new Cadillac team.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The French squad’s choice then became a straight shootout between Colapinto and reserve driver Paul Aron, with Colapinto ultimately getting the nod after showing improved form since F1’s summer break.

Colapinto, whose best result for Alpine was 11th at the Dutch Grand Prix, will continue to partner Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman, who has scored all 20 of Alpine’s points this year, signed a contract extension until the end of 2028 in September.

Colapinto has ‘potential to be a top driver’

Colapinto arrives in the Brazil paddock

Briatore said Colapinto has demonstrated that he has the attributes and potential “to be a top driver” in F1.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I've been following Franco's progress throughout his time in Formula One and I have always believed that he has the right attributes and potential to be a top driver who can grow with the team,” Briatore said.

“Our decision to continue together for 2026 is a clear indication of our commitment and strong support for Franco as he develops as a race driver. It has been a tough year for the whole team, and it hasn't been the easiest scenario to perform in, however both Franco and Pierre have done their best to help put the team in the best possible position for next season.

“With the line-up of Pierre and Franco, we have a good blend of experience, speed and talent that will help drive the team forward and hopefully give our fans something to cheer and shout about next season.”

Colapinto said: “I am very grateful to Flavio and the entire team for their belief in me to help drive the team forwards in the future.

“Ever since I made my Formula One debut, I knew, given the circumstances at play, it would be a huge challenge to keep my place in this sport.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been a long and tough road, and I am very proud for the opportunity to drive with this team again in 2026, alongside Pierre, who has been a great team-mate and will undoubtedly be someone I can continue to learn from.”