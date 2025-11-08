Ollie Bearman moves step closer to F1 race ban again after Liam Lawson clash

Ollie Bearman has been penalised by the F1 stewards following a clash with Liam Lawson at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

The two drivers collided on the opening lap of the sprint race at Interlagos on the approach to Turn 4.

Bearman squeezed Lawson onto the grass on the straight, and the pair then attempted to go side-by-side through the next corner.

Bearman turned into the corner but made contact with Lawson’s Racing Bulls car, spinning in the process.

After the sprint, the stewards announced that Bearman had been given a five-second time penalty and one penalty point on his super licence.

The result leaves Bearman with nine penalty points - just three shy of a one-race suspension.

Ollie Bearman

Fortunately for Bearman, two penalty points were wiped off his licence following the Mexico City Grand Prix.

He will have to wait until May 2026 for any further points to be removed.

The stewards explained: “After losing momentum at the exit of Turn 3, car 87 was approached by car 30 [Lawson], which had greater speed and was in the process of drawing alongside on the straight towards Turn 4.

“As car 30 attempted to move alongside, the driver of car 87 moved to the left, leaving insufficient room and forcing car 30 to place two wheels on the wet grass.

“Although car 30 managed to keep control and avoid contact, this manoeuvre occurred at high speed and created an unnecessary risk.

“The stewards consider that the move of car 87 constituted potentially dangerous driving, in breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 e) of the International Sporting Code.

“As no contact occurred, and car 30 was able to maintain control, and considering consistency with comparable previous cases, the stewards deem a five-second time penalty and one penalty point to be appropriate and proportionate.”

Bearman has enjoyed a strong rookie season, finishing fourth last time out in Mexico City.

His consistent performances have led to speculation that he could replace Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2027.