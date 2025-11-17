Bernie Ecclestone names ‘chaotic’ F1 team as potential destination for Christian Horner

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone is refusing to rule out a possible move to Ferrari for Christian Horner.

Horner is out of work after leaving Red Bull earlier this year.

He was replaced by Laurent Mekies ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix, but officially left the team in September.

Horner spent 20 years with Red Bull, overseeing title success with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

It’s thought he has unfinished business in F1 and is keen on a return to the sport. However, his ultimate destination remains unclear.

Horner reportedly wants more power within a team, potentially as an owner or shareholder.

This has led to speculation he could join forces with Ecclestone to take over an F1 team.

In an interview with Swiss outlet BLICK, Ecclestone quipped about the constant speculation: “How old do I have to be before these rumours about me stop?”

Speaking of Aston Martin, Ecclestone added: “Another team I should buy with Horner.

“But didn’t technical genius Adrian Newey leave Red Bull for Aston Martin because he no longer wanted to work with Horner?”

Horner to join Ferrari “chaos”?

Horner’s options for a potential F1 return are limited.

The two Red Bull teams and Mercedes are off the table for obvious reasons.

Williams, Cadillac, and Aston Martin have all ruled out signing him.

Horner had exploratory talks with Haas, but those discussions haven’t progressed.

Alpine remains a potential option, given his close relationship with Flavio Briatore.

Renault are committed to F1, but Horner reportedly has a better chance of securing the power he wants at Enstone.

Ferrari have been heavily linked with Horner, despite handing Frederic Vasseur a new deal earlier this year.

Ecclestone admitted he wouldn’t “rule out” Ferrari signing Horner.

“I wouldn’t rule out Ferrari! It’s just chaos there. And boss [John] Elkann is now even insulting his two drivers.”