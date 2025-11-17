Ralf Schumacher launches fresh attack on Lance Stroll: “Face reality”

Ralf Schumacher has launched a fresh attack on Lance Stroll, describing his form as a “disaster.”

Stroll hasn’t out-qualified Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso since last year’s British Grand Prix – 31 races ago.

While the Canadian has racked up 32 points, leaving him just eight behind Alonso in the standings, misfortune has often been on the two-time world champion’s side of the garage.

Aston Martin are gearing up for a big year in 2026.

It will be their first season with Adrian Newey-designed machinery and they will also become a Honda works team, aiming to become a race-winning force for the first time.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Germany F1 podcast, Schumacher explained why the driver situation remains a problem.

“Aston Martin is also looking for drivers, of course. The qualifying performance is zero against infinity, so what else is there to say? I know Aston Martin is very sensitive about this, but it’s simple, yes, it’s a disaster.

“And I’ll say it again, I’m also surprised that Lance, I think it’s hard for him to do that, too. In the race here and there, he can make his mark, but if I’m constantly slower than Fernando Alonso, who is certainly an exceptional talent, but rather at the end of his career, then maybe I should just take off my rose-tinted glasses and face reality.”

Can Stroll be a good number two?

Aston Martin have invested heavily in recent years.

They’ve upgraded their Silverstone headquarters with a state-of-the-art facility and wind tunnel.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin © XPB Images

Lawrence Stroll signed Newey to head up the design team, alongside ex-Ferrari chief Enrico Cardile.

Their driver line-up hasn’t changed since 2023, though Aston Martin have been linked with Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, and Oscar Piastri in recent months.

While Schumacher thinks Stroll could be a reasonable ‘number two’ driver, the team could benefit from two new signings down the line, especially as Alonso’s career will likely come to an end soon.

“To be fair, it has to be said that Lance Stroll is not the biggest problem at Aston Martin at the moment,” he added.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The car itself is an issue, isn’t it? He’s obviously in a position to be a good points scorer, a good number 2 or something, but yes, whatever, I think in this case paternal pride is greater than reality, and you have to accept that.

“His money, his team, so from that point of view, that’s how it is, but looking at it from the outside, you’d probably say that two new drivers at some point wouldn’t be so bad, right, if Fernando Alonso then stops doing everything.”