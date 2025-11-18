Racing Bulls show off exciting new “holographic” F1 livery for Las Vegas GP

Racing Bulls reveal their livery for this weekend's Las Vegas Grand Prix

Racing Bulls' Vegas livery
Racing Bulls' Vegas livery

The Racing Bulls F1 team will sport a “holographic” livery for this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As in 2024, Racing Bulls have adopted a special colour scheme for F1's trip to Las Vegas.

Inspired by the “Holo Card”, RB say the livery is designed to “capture the bold, high-energy spirit and vibrant nightlife aesthetic of Las Vegas, with an iridescent finish that brings holographic patterns to life on a grand scale”.

Racing Bulls' Vegas livery
Racing Bulls' Vegas livery

Speaking about the new livery, CEO Peter Bayer said: “This season has really showcased how important special liveries are to our team and to our fans.

“Each design has become a statement of creativity and expression; from the bold Magenta look in Miami, to our collaborations with Slawn and Shaboozey in Silverstone and Austin.

“We’ve been ferociously creative in the way we bring our partners’ worlds into our own, and we’re grateful for how they’ve embraced that spirit, turning each livery into a full celebration across multiple touch points for everyone to feel connected.

“Finishing the year with this striking Las Vegas design feels like the perfect way to cap off an incredible season of that innovation and collaboration.”

RB’s strong 2025 F1 season

With three rounds to go, Racing Bulls are in a strong position to secure sixth in the constructors’ championship.

They’ve scored 82 points, putting them 10 ahead of Aston Martin ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas GP.

RB claimed their first podium since 2021 with Isack Hadjar finishing third at the Dutch GP.

Hadjar is widely regarded as F1’s top rookie, putting him in contention to join Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen in 2026.

After his demotion, Liam Lawson took some time to find his form. 

His standout drive came in Baku, where he finished fifth.

The Kiwi is expected to remain with the team next year as the likely team leader.

Red Bull are expected to make a decision on their three vacant seats following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.

Racing Bulls show off exciting new “holographic” F1 livery for Las Vegas GP
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM MotoGP updates “not black and white”
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Fabio Quartararo "did a scorching lap time already” on Yamaha V4
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Valencia MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
Johann Zarco: Nothing “very bad” or “super positive” about new Honda MotoGP bike
2h ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Pramac details biggest “surprise” from Toprak Razgatlioglu’s public MotoGP debut
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia makes progress in Valencia MotoGP test: “The feeling was better”
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Racing Bulls show off exciting new “holographic” F1 livery for Las Vegas GP
2h ago
Racing Bulls' Vegas livery
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo’s first V4 Yamaha praise, but ‘not hopeful yet’ after MotoGP test
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “still feeling like a rookie” on Aprilia MotoGP bike
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP test: Raul Fernandez fastest, Toprak Razgatlioglu impresses
4h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Valencia MotoGP