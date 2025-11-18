Racing Bulls show off exciting new “holographic” F1 livery for Las Vegas GP

The Racing Bulls F1 team will sport a “holographic” livery for this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

As in 2024, Racing Bulls have adopted a special colour scheme for F1's trip to Las Vegas.

Inspired by the “Holo Card”, RB say the livery is designed to “capture the bold, high-energy spirit and vibrant nightlife aesthetic of Las Vegas, with an iridescent finish that brings holographic patterns to life on a grand scale”.

Racing Bulls' Vegas livery

Speaking about the new livery, CEO Peter Bayer said: “This season has really showcased how important special liveries are to our team and to our fans.

“Each design has become a statement of creativity and expression; from the bold Magenta look in Miami, to our collaborations with Slawn and Shaboozey in Silverstone and Austin.

“We’ve been ferociously creative in the way we bring our partners’ worlds into our own, and we’re grateful for how they’ve embraced that spirit, turning each livery into a full celebration across multiple touch points for everyone to feel connected.

“Finishing the year with this striking Las Vegas design feels like the perfect way to cap off an incredible season of that innovation and collaboration.”

RB’s strong 2025 F1 season

With three rounds to go, Racing Bulls are in a strong position to secure sixth in the constructors’ championship.

They’ve scored 82 points, putting them 10 ahead of Aston Martin ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas GP.

RB claimed their first podium since 2021 with Isack Hadjar finishing third at the Dutch GP.

Hadjar is widely regarded as F1’s top rookie, putting him in contention to join Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen in 2026.

After his demotion, Liam Lawson took some time to find his form.

His standout drive came in Baku, where he finished fifth.

The Kiwi is expected to remain with the team next year as the likely team leader.

Red Bull are expected to make a decision on their three vacant seats following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December.