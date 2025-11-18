Aston Martin could “win everything” as Adrian Newey loophole factor teased

F1 legend Juan Pablo Montoya believes Aston Martin could “win everything” if Adrian Newey works his magic next year to find a “loophole.”

2026 is a big year for Aston Martin as they race with a Newey-designed car for the first time.

Newey joined the team in late 2024, spearheading their design team as managing technical partner.

Aston Martin’s design setup has also been bolstered by the signing of Enrico Cardile from Ferrari.

Similarly, the team has heavily invested in and upgraded their Silverstone headquarters as they eye title success in the coming years.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

With new technical regulations coming into play - significant changes to the chassis and engine rules - it should give teams like Aston Martin a better chance to become a race-winning force.

Montoya is adamant that Aston Martin will win a world championship “in the next three years”.

“You can’t write Fernando Alonso off for a championship challenge next year,” Montoya said.

“If Adrian Newey doesn’t get it right with the Aston Martin next year, he will in 2027.

“Aston Martin will have a world champion in the next three years, I guarantee it.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Honda won’t sit still if they don’t. Every time Honda is involved in F1, they win.

“I’m not 100 per cent sure Aston Martin will be competitive next year, but if Newey finds that loophole in the rules, they will win everything.”

How long will Alonso be in F1?

At 44, Alonso is comfortably the oldest driver on the grid, but he’s shown no signs of stopping.

Alonso has out-qualified Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll in the last 31 consecutive races.

The Spaniard admitted earlier this year that he will assess his future “day by day.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Since I don’t have a crystal ball, I gave an answer that will be valid forever,” Alonso explained.

“I think that until May, that’s how I feel right now. If I have a car that I enjoy driving and get some results with, I think that maybe… I mean, I’ll always discuss with Lawrence and the team what their needs are, and the team will come first and me second. I don’t need to race to prove anything.

“I’m happy with my career and I consider myself very fortunate to have been here for so many years. Now is the time to help the team and have fun, so that’s something I’ll have to see day by day next year.”