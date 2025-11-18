Lando Norris praised for ‘finding something’ over Oscar Piastri in F1 title race

“Lando is world champion material; he’s already shown that this year.”

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill has praised Lando Norris after he “found something” to wrestle momentum away from teammate Oscar Piastri in the title race.

Ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Norris is 24 points ahead of Piastri.

With three rounds to go, Norris is on course to win his first title in Qatar.

Norris’ DNF at Zandvoort sparked his recovery, overturning Piastri’s 34-point lead.

The British driver hasn’t finished behind his teammate since the Belgian Grand Prix in July.

Norris has dominated the last two races to put himself firmly in the driving seat.

Speaking about Norris, Hill highlighted how he has “learned about fighting for a world championship”.

“He’s found something, hasn’t he? And it’s been perfect timing,” Hill told The Mirror.

“It’s come at a time when Oscar suddenly looks a bit forlorn, a bit under pressure.

“They’re both learning about fighting for a world championship… It’s not the same as just driving.”

Norris “world champion material”

Norris would become McLaren’s first F1 world champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

It’s still far from a vintage season for Norris; his 2021 and 2022 campaigns arguably deserve more credit.

Norris’ remarkable first half of 2021 put him ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship.

In 2022, he was the only driver outside the top three teams to finish on the podium, dismantling teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Hill believes Norris deserves recognition for coming back with “vengeance” despite his early-season struggles.

“It becomes a discipline, really, a mental and psychological discipline which is quite demanding,” Hill added. “That’s what the goal is: To find out who’s got the right stuff and who hasn’t.

“Lando is world champion material; he’s already shown that this year. Yes, there was a time when he went missing, but he’s definitely back with a vengeance now, so it’s looking good for him.”

In this article

Lando Norris praised for ‘finding something’ over Oscar Piastri in F1 title race
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
2025 Official Valencia MotoGP Test - Results (FINAL)
10m ago
Raul Fernandez, 2025 Valencia MotoGP test
MotoGP News
2025 Valencia MotoGP test: Raul Fernandez fastest, Toprak Razgatlioglu impresses
14m ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Valencia MotoGP
F1 Feature
Will McLaren’s weakness open the door for Max Verstappen? Las Vegas talking points
23m ago
Norris in Vegas 2024
F1 News
Lando Norris praised for ‘finding something’ over Oscar Piastri in F1 title race
2h ago
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Aprilia debuts radical new aerodynamics at Valencia MotoGP test
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Aston Martin could “win everything” as Adrian Newey loophole factor teased
3h ago
Adrian Newey
MotoGP News
First look: Toprak Razgatlioglu makes public MotoGP debut at Valencia test
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Valencia test
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton urged to be patient at Ferrari: “If anyone can make it work…”
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta has “zero stress” about 2027 MotoGP contract talks
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Valencia test
MotoGP News
Jorge Lorenzo teases new MotoGP role with Spanish KTM rider
6h ago
Jorge Lorenzo speaks with MotoGP.com's Jack Appleyard during 2025 MotoGP Valencia test. Credit: Gold and Goose.