Ferrari chairman John Elkann’s criticism of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc has been labelled as “embarrassing” and “unnecessary”.

After Ferrari suffered a costly double retirement at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix that saw the team slip down to fourth place in the constructors’ championship with three rounds remaining, Elkann told Hamilton and Leclerc to “focus on driving and talk less”.

Elkann’s comments grabbed headlines and fuelled intense debate ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix about the harmony within Ferrari amid a hugely underwhelming and disappointing 2025 campaign.

According to former F1 driver Anthony Davidson, the situation should have been dealt with in private.

“It was a very public wrist-slapping wasn’t it? I was surprised and I would be as well if I was one of the drivers there at Ferrari because that could have been and probably should have been done behind closed doors,” Davidson told Sky Sports F1.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It was all a bit embarrassing. It was awkward to read knowing that inevitably we’d come here and there’d be these difficult questions by the media, because it was pretty juicy. I think it was completely unnecessary.”

Elkann’s rebuke came in the wake of seven-time world champion Hamilton describing his maiden season with Ferrari as a “nightmare” after his DNF in Brazil.

“All of this could have been avoided [and] should have been avoided,” Davidson continued.

Asked if Elkann’s comments were a gee-up, or a kick, Davidson replied: “I think it was a wrist-slapping. You’ve got drivers publicly saying ‘this is a nightmare’ so maybe it was a blow for a blow, publicly.

“I think it should have been done internally. We shouldn’t be reading those comments and to be blown up into a bigger thing here, it was completely unnecessary.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ferrari chairman Elkann made headlines with his remarks

How have Hamilton and Leclerc responded?

Both Hamilton and teammate Leclerc have downplayed Elkann’s remarks as they faced a grilling from the world’s media in Las Vegas.

"I know where John's intentions are. That's why I didn't take anything from the comment,” Hamilton said.

"We speak sometimes several times a week, so we have spoken several times since last week. It's all about bringing the team together and we are all really together. We are all deep in it.

"The passion just runs so deep. But I love that and I can never fault someone for having passion like that.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Leclerc said: "I'm not on social media much but I heard about this quite quickly.

"John called me, like he does after every Grand Prix, and we spoke about everything, including about what he intended to say.

"John wanted to be constructive and push the team to do better. The best thing I can do as a driver is focus on the track and do my best. That's what I've always done and will continue to do.

"That doesn't mean we can't do anything better. We can, and we take that as a motivation to try and do better. Hopefully results will come as soon as possible."