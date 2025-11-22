The unseen issue that cost George Russell pole in Las Vegas

George Russell reveals a costly issue struck his Mercedes late in qualifying.

George Russell has revealed he suffered a steering problem in his Mercedes during qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Briton looked on course to claim pole position in Sin City for the second year running after topping final practice and setting the pace in wet conditions in both Q1 and Q2.

Russell ultimately ended up fourth and eight tenths down after his Mercedes developed an issue with its steering in the final part of qualifying, leaving the five-time grand prix winner to lament a “missed opportunity”.

“I had a steering issue in Q3,” Russell explained. “I don't know what it was. It was like a power steering issue.

“It was a real shame, obviously. I was quickest in P3, quickest in Q1, quickest in Q2 and on my second lap, I thought I had to stop the car on track, because I couldn't turn the steering properly.

“So I don't know what it was. I feel fortunate to have qualified P4, considering. But of course, it feels like a missed opportunity.”

Nightmare qualifying for Antonelli

Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli endured a torrid qualifying and was eliminated in Q1 with a time only good enough for 17th on the grid.

It marked a blow for the 19-year-old Italian, who has improved his form of late and claimed a maiden grand prix podium last time out in Brazil.

“It was very slippery,” Antonelli said. “The last lap was going to be good enough for top five, and I took some margin in the last braking just to avoid any bad surprises, and just still ended up locking up and losing the lap, and got knocked out.

“Two laps before I was in P5, I think, and then obviously to end up P17 is very frustrating.”

However, the F1 rookie insisted the setback hasn’t dented his confidence.

“We were strong all weekend and we've been very fast, like, every session, even this morning on the inter, so it doesn't hurt my confidence,” he stressed.

“Obviously, we're still in the good momentum and just need to do a good race tomorrow and then focus on the next one.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

