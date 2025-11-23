Terry Crews drives F1 stars in full-size lego Cadillac after Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell enjoyed an entertaining victory lap with Terry Crews in a full-size LEGO Cadillac after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Verstappen claimed a dominant victory ahead of McLaren driver Norris, while Russell finished third to secure the final spot on the podium in his Mercedes.

Following the 50-lap race in Sin City, the top-three jumped in a full-scale, driveable pink LEGO 1950s Cadillac for their journey to the post-race interviews and podium ceremony.

Verstappen, Norris and Russell were driven to the Bellagio fountains by American actor Crews, who is also an ambassador for the new Cadillac F1 team.

The LEGO Cadillac featured working lights and sounds, which was tested during the ride as Crews blasted out music from the stereo at the request of Russell.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The quartet even enjoyed a brief rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’, which Crews’s character Latrell Spencer famously sings in the 2004 movie White Chicks.

“Together with Formula 1, at the Las Vegas Grand Prix we capped off a year of unforgettable moments that bring fans a new dimension to the way they experience F1,” said Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at the LEGO Group.

"Throughout the year we brought fans closer to Grand Prix experiences and the sport of Formula 1, and this year in Las Vegas was no different, from our incredible LEGO brick-built Cadillac car, to activating on Sphere’s iconic Exosphere with new and engaging content, and sharing the next step in our partnership with F1 ACADEMY with the world – the 2025 calendar has been incredible, and we can’t wait for what’s to come in 2026.”

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1 and President and CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said: “The FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX has quickly become an iconic cornerstone in the F1 calendar and it’s been fantastic to work with the LEGO Group to bring new ideas and creativity to fans.

"We’re always pushing boundaries both on and off track, and once again our partnership with LEGO Group upped the ante. It’s been an incredible first year working together, and we can’t wait for fans to see what else we have planned into the future.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Cadillac will make their F1 debut in 2026 as they become the sport’s 11th team.