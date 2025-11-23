Terry Crews drives F1 stars in full-size LEGO Cadillac after Las Vegas GP

Terry Crews drove the podium finishers in a full-size LEGO Cadillac after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Terry Crews drove the top three to the post-race interviews
Terry Crews drove the top three to the post-race interviews

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and George Russell enjoyed an entertaining victory lap with Terry Crews in a full-size LEGO Cadillac after the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s Verstappen claimed a dominant victory ahead of McLaren driver Norris, while Russell finished third to secure the final spot on the podium in his Mercedes.

Following the 50-lap race in Sin City, the top-three jumped in a full-scale, driveable pink LEGO 1950s Cadillac for their journey to the post-race interviews and podium ceremony.

Verstappen, Norris and Russell were driven to the Bellagio fountains by American actor Crews, who is also an ambassador for the new Cadillac F1 team.

The LEGO Cadillac featured working lights and sounds, which was tested during the ride as Crews blasted out music from the stereo at the request of Russell.

The quartet even enjoyed a brief rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’, which Crews’s character Latrell Spencer famously sings in the 2004 movie White Chicks.

“Together with Formula 1, at the Las Vegas Grand Prix we capped off a year of unforgettable moments that bring fans a new dimension to the way they experience F1,” said Julia Goldin, chief product and marketing officer at the LEGO Group.

"Throughout the year we brought fans closer to Grand Prix experiences and the sport of Formula 1, and this year in Las Vegas was no different, from our incredible LEGO brick-built Cadillac car, to activating on Sphere’s iconic Exosphere with new and engaging content, and sharing the next step in our partnership with F1 ACADEMY with the world – the 2025 calendar has been incredible, and we can’t wait for what’s to come in 2026.”

Emily Prazer, chief commercial officer at Formula 1 and President and CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said: “The FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX has quickly become an iconic cornerstone in the F1 calendar and it’s been fantastic to work with the LEGO Group to bring new ideas and creativity to fans.

"We’re always pushing boundaries both on and off track, and once again our partnership with LEGO Group upped the ante. It’s been an incredible first year working together, and we can’t wait for fans to see what else we have planned into the future.”

Cadillac will make their F1 debut in 2026 as they become the sport’s 11th team. 

Terry Crews drives F1 stars in full-size lego Cadillac after Las Vegas GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Not enough time” for Aprilia to “understand” significant MotoGP aero changes
4m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Valencia Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at risk of DSQ over plank wear
26m ago
Norris and Piastri are at risk of being disqualified
F1 News
Max Verstappen’s honest 2025 F1 title fight admission after Las Vegas victory
34m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Charles Leclerc: Ferrari “did something wrong” with Las Vegas GP strategy
54m ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Terry Crews drives F1 stars in full-size LEGO Cadillac after Las Vegas GP
55m ago
Terry Crews drove the top three to the post-race interviews

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton feels "terrible" after "worst season ever" in F1
1h ago
Hamilton said he felt "terrible" after finishing 10th in Las Vegas
F1 News
Oscar Piastri resigned over F1 title hopes after “too many mistakes” in Las Vegas
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Lando Norris drops F-bomb as he admits to key Las Vegas GP error
1h ago
Norris has edged closer to winning his first world title
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix
2h ago
Lando Norris
F1 Results
2025 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Race Results
2h ago
Verstappen claimed his sixth win of 2025