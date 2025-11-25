Mystery remains over Max Verstappen F1 career number choice

Max Verstappen gave a cryptic response when asked what his race number could be for the 2026 F1 season.

Assuming Verstappen does not go on to win the world championship this year, he is set to revert to his chosen race number 33, having carried the number 1 since the start of 2022.

However, ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver revealed he wants to exchange his career race number.

This comes after the F1 Commission recently agreed a new rule that will allow drivers to change their careers numbers if they want to.

Verstappen is eyeing a move to Daniel Ricciardo’s old number, 3.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The number is free given that the Australian left F1 last year and has since retired from motorsport.

Following his dominant victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen teased that he is weighing up his options for 2026.

“I'm considering a lot of options at the moment,” he said.

Pressed on whether he has made a decision yet, Verstappen responded: “No. I'll let you know when I make my decision.”

3 is the magic number... for Verstappen

Verstappen has revealed that 3 is his favourite number and his preference for the future.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"I will look at it over the winter, but my favourite number is 3,” the Dutchman said. “We just need to see whether that is actually possible.

"I actually wanted No. 69, but my dad said 'that's not a good idea. But that number always looks the same, no matter how you look at the car!

"No. 69 would be very good for the photos and marketing, and for the caps as well. It doesn't matter how you wear them, it always stays No. 69. In that respect it would be a good marketing tool.

"I also like No. 27, but Nico already has that. I think #2 and #7 look really nice together in terms of shape. So No. 3 is my favourite number, but there are several numbers I find cool.”

Verstappen’s win in Las Vegas was the 69th of his F1 career.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Dutchman is 24 points behind championship leader Lando Norris heading into the final two races after both McLarens were disqualified for excessive plank wear.