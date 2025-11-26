Sebastian Vettel reveals “the only advice” he gave Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move

Sebastian Vettel has shared what advice he gave Lewis Hamilton ahead of his Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has detailed the key piece of advice he gave Lewis Hamilton ahead of his switch to Ferrari this year.

Hamilton shocked the sporting world by deciding to leave Mercedes for Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season.

The seven-time world champion’s move brought with it an unprecedented amount of hype and expectations.

Ferrari had just narrowly missed out on the 2024 F1 constructors’ championship, losing out to McLaren.

Hamilton was joining Ferrari on the back of his worst season in F1, even though he clinched two victories.

Neither party has lived up to expectations, with the SF-25 falling well short of being a car capable of challenging for regular race victories.

Hamilton has struggled with the acclimatisation process at Ferrari.

While he has often been a closer match to Charles Leclerc since the summer break, execution in crucial moments remains a key issue.

Hamilton qualified 20th at the Las Vegas Grand Prix following another difficult session.

He recovered to finish eighth in the race, moving up two places due to McLaren’s double disqualification.

However, Hamilton has continued to cut a frustrated figure, leading to recurring questions about his F1 future.

With the new technical rules coming into play in 2026, it should give Hamilton a fresh start.

Vettel’s advice for Hamilton

Vettel made the switch to Ferrari after years of success at Red Bull in 2015.

The German’s first year at Maranello was arguably his best, winning three races and running Nico Rosberg close for second in the championship.

Ferrari produced race-winning cars in 2017 and 2018, resulting in title battles with Hamilton.

Poor in-season car development in both seasons, combined with operational and driver mistakes, meant Hamilton beat Vettel to both titles.

Reflecting on his own move to Ferrari, Vettel wishes that he had learned Italian better – and that’s the advice he gave to Hamilton.

“The move to Ferrari, for sure it’s going to be a huge difference,” Vettel said on the Beyond the Grid podcast. “The heart and culture of the team is Italian. The language is English.

“He understands everybody in the team, but there are also employees that he doesn’t understand because they don’t speak English or they don’t speak English very well. If you don’t speak a language very well, you get along, but do you really get the people? Do you get the culture?

“That’s a crucial mistake that I made, looking back. I learned Italian, I took classes, I got along and I understood, but I wasn’t perfect. I should have really studied Italian more, maybe spent more time in Italy to understand the culture more.

“The culture is also the people. I told Lewis when he made the move, ‘The only advice I can give you, the best advice, is learn the language, learn it really, really well.’”

Sebastian Vettel reveals “the only advice” he gave Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Sylvain Guintoli enters 2026 London Marathon in memory of Luca
7m ago
Sylvain Guintoli training to run the 2026 London Marathon, in his leathers!
WSBK News
FIRST LOOK: Jake Dixon makes Honda HRC WorldSBK debut
15m ago
Jake Dixon, November 2025 WorldSBK Jerez Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto2 News
Fantic one-two at Tuesday’s Jerez Moto2/Moto3 test - Full Results
28m ago
Barry Baltus
BSB News
Glenn Irwin “grateful” for Ducati BSB return: “I never need more motivation, but…”
29m ago
Glenn Irwin, Niall Mackenzie, 2025 Motorcycle Live. Credit: Ducati.
F1 News
Sergio Perez’s revealing final message to Christian Horner before Red Bull axe
53m ago
Sergio Perez and Christian Horner

More News

MotoGP News
Praise heaped on Marc Marquez by Ducati boss after MotoGP season of firsts
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall'Igna embrace on 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Sebastian Vettel reveals “the only advice” he gave Lewis Hamilton ahead of Ferrari move
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel
WSBK News
Ryan Vickers WorldSBK 2026 replacement confirmed as ex-Moto2 rider gets promotion
17h ago
Alberto Surra. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez reveals crucial Alex Marquez MotoGP talks: “We cannot compete like this”
18h ago
Alex Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Ferrari F1 boss tells forlorn Lewis Hamilton to ‘calm down’
19h ago
Hamilton endured a miserable weekend in Las Vegas